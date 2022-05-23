Liverpool’s Mane tipped to sign for Real Madrid by Keys and Gray after Champions League final

Richard Keys and Andy Gray have stated Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is likely to leave the Premier League outfit for Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

The 30-year-old Senegal international, who is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2023, has enjoyed a great season with the Reds, already winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in this campaign.

Despite missing out on the Premier League title on the final day of the season on Sunday, Mane could have another trophy to add to his season’s tally when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League at Stade de France on May 28.

Keys and Gray have explained with Kylian Mbappe, who was a transfer target for Real Madrid deciding to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after extending his stay, Los Blancos could turn their focus to Mane. In a recent interview, former Madrid President Ramon Calderon claimed his old club are looking to add a few more big players to their squad.

“Who’s the other player [on Calderon saying a few more big-name players will join Madrid],” asked Keys on beIN Sport as quoted by Echo. “It must be another forward.”

Gray responded: “Well, he said in 10 days. Does that suggest it will be a Champions League finalist? Liverpool? Mo Salah, you think? He said, 'you have to wait 10 days'. Maybe Neymar?"

Keys added: “Why would you buy him? He hasn’t even shown it when it has really mattered. Mane?”

Gray then responded: “Oh, Mane’s a shout. Anyway, it will be interesting.”

According to Keys, Mane will leave Liverpool while Salah will stay.

“There was a lot of speculation about him going to Munich,” Keys explained: “But Jan Aage Fjortoft says ‘no, not happening’ – and he’s very rarely wrong. But Salah stays and Mane goes.”

While Gray claimed: “If it is, then it could be Real Madrid. For him to say, ‘not only were they about to invest £200 million in Mbappe’. But there might be ‘another couple of big signings coming in after 10 days’.

“Well, that’s the Champions League final and it could only be Liverpool. If it is, then it could probably be Mane. Maybe we are ahead of the curve again?”

Article continues below

Gray and Keys may indeed be 'ahead of the curve', as Calderon could have just referred to Real Madrid focusing on the Champions League final first, and not about Mane or Salah's involvement in the same game next weekend.

Mane, who joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton and won the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in January, has scored 119 goals in 267 appearances.