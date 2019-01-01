Liverpool & Man Utd warned off £10m Godfrey by former Norwich striker

The 21-year-old defender has starred for Championship promotion hopefuls this season, but Dean Ashton claims he is not ready for the elite just yet

and have been warned off £10 million ($13m) moves for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey by former Canaries striker Dean Ashton.

The 21-year-old defender is generating plenty of transfer talk heading towards the summer window.

He has starred for Championship promotion hopefuls this season and may yet form part of a Premier League squad at Carrow Road in 2019-20.

No switch may be required in order for a highly-rated centre-half to take that step up.

It has, however, been suggested that big-money bids could be tabled by established members of the elite seeking to buy into Godfrey’s potential.

Ashton acknowledges that interest in such talent is to be expected, but he believes it is too early for a youngster who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence to be joining the ranks at Anfield or Old Trafford.

The ex-Norwich striker told Football League World of the U20 international: "It would just be a hell of a leap.

"He was at York not that long ago and then he was brought in to Norwich as a U-23 player and he went out on loan.

"So to then get his chance in the first-team and play the way he has and then get Manchester United and Liverpool or whoever looking at him is incredible.

"I’m sure he’ll get there in the end but it’s such a big step to go to the Premier League in terms of quality and I would be very surprised if he was ready right now to step into a team like that.

"He should stay where he is because he is getting a great education at Norwich, he’s played in the team and hopefully he’ll get his chance in the Premier League next season anyway."

Godfrey has taken in 28 appearances for Norwich across all competitions this season, netting three goals.

He has helped the Canaries to the top of the Championship table, with a four-point advantage held over the chasing pack.

It is considered to be only a matter of time before he is handed the chance to join a top tier heavyweight, with also said to be keen, but it remains to be seen if tempting offers will arrive during the summer of 2019.