Liverpool make best start to a season for 29 years after Sheffield United victory

The European champions can perhaps count themselves lucky to have walked away with three points after a hard-fought win in South Yorkshire

fans hoping to secure an elusive Premier League title this year will be boosted by the news that Jurgen Klopp's outfit have now made the club's best start to a domestic season for 29 years after picking up a narrow 1-0 win over .

The Reds were made to work hard for their victory over Chris Wilder's newly promoted side, even failing to register a shot on target in the first half despite seven attempts – the first time that has happened since February 2017 against , a match they went on to lose 2-0.

Indeed, it is also the first time the Reds have failed to lead a Premier League match at half-time this season, having scored 12 of their 17 top-flight goals this campaign in the opening 45 minutes.

Sadio Mane looked set to open the scoring on a few occasions but failed to make the net bulge, and it was Gini Wijnaldum who would eventually break the deadlock with the visitors' first effort on target.

A mid-range shot from the international trickled through the legs of goalkeeper Dean Henderson to ultimately hand over three points to the league-leading Reds, who had until then struggled to break down Wilder's stubborn defence.

7 - Liverpool have won each of their opening seven league games to a season for only the second time in the club's history (won first eight in 1990-91), and are only the second team to do so in the @premierleague after in 2005-06 (won first nine). Super. pic.twitter.com/ZJyd1P5dYQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

In claiming victory, Liverpool have now won their opening seven league game for only the second time – the first such streak eventually reaching eight wins back in 1990-91 – and also became the second club to reach that milestone in the Premier League era, behind Chelsea's nine-game run in 2005-06.

In addition, the Anfield side entered Saturday's clash with a record of only failing to win at a paltry three different away grounds in Premier League competition: Bramall Lane, 's City Ground and Blackpool's Bloomfield Road.

Having snatched three points from this weekend's encounter, Liverpool have now racked up a massive 56 venues at which they have won Premier League matches, at least four more than any other team – both Manchester United and sit even on 52.

Next up for Liverpool is a visit from Austrian side Salzburg, the current leaders of Group E after a 6-2 win over in their opening clash.