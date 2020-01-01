'Liverpool have won – just give it to them!' - City fan Gallagher happy to concede Premier League title

The former Oasis guitarist believes that Jurgen Klopp's men have done more than enough to earn the trophy in 2019-20

Long-serving fan Noel Gallagher has said deserve to be awarded the Premier League title, even if there are no more games this season.

More teams

Liverpool have set the pace in the league all season and currently lead the former Oasis man's beloved City by 25 points at the top the table.

With the Premier League shut down since March due to the coronavirus crisis, however, there have been some doubts as to how and if the season will be completed.

Last week, Football Association chairman Greg Clarke admitted that it may not be possible to complete the 2019-20 campaign as the league's hiatus continues.

Should the season not finish, some, including Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, believe the campaign should be voided and no title winner declared.

Gallagher, though, feels Liverpool have done more than enough to earn the title.

“They’ve won it anyway. They should just give it to them,” Gallagher told talkSPORT, before admitting that sorting out promotion and relegation could be challenging in that scenario.

“Liverpool have won the league, so they might as well give it to them. But the only thing to stop them doing that is relegation and promotion from the other leagues,” he added.

Should the Premier League return in 2019-20 it would almost certainly be with games played behind closed doors, as filling stadiums with fans would be too dangerous due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gallagher does not favour playing games without fans though and says that supporters may gather anyway even if they aren't allowed inside the stadium.

Article continues below

“I think they should just start planning for next season now because this is going to go on,” Gallagher said. “Football is all about the fans and I don’t agree with playing games behind closed doors.

“I don’t care if there’s six games on a day - although of course it will make the lockdown a bit better - but the games behind closed doors aren’t even that good to watch and people will turn up.

“All my mates who are City fans have said ‘if they start playing games behind closed doors, we’re going’. It could cause more trouble than it’s worth.”