‘Liverpool have to earn everything all over again’ – Lijnders looking for intensity from Klopp’s side

The Reds’ assistant manager says the league leaders are determined to ensure that standards are maintained when a return to competitive action is made

will need to prove themselves and “earn everything again” when they return to action, says Pep Lijnders, with the Reds looking to maintain their intensity despite being 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just two wins away from wrapping up a first title triumph in 30 years.

With English football set to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 17, it should not take long for that particular line to be crossed – although said step will be taken behind closed doors and potentially outside of Merseyside.

Preparations for completing that quest are being stepped up in the present, with a return to training having been made and a green light given for social distancing measures to be relaxed and contact to be made between team-mates.

Liverpool are eager to make their sessions as competitive as possible, with Lijnders pointing out that nothing will be taken for granted once Klopp’s side return to the field.

He told the club’s official website of training efforts to this point: “The period with the small groups was to prepare our boys for a ‘normal’ training week; from the first day, we tried to give them a mental landscape.

“I never thought you could do so much with only four players, we made it as specific possible. But to be honest, it was all about energy, energy and energy again, because I really think in the end energy wins from each tactical idea. Combining both you become unstoppable!

“It’s great to have them all back, with their jokes, their attitude and their character. This is one of the most special groups of players we will ever work with. But we will have to prove ourselves again and earn everything again.

“If we all stay humble, that’s the first step. If we all stay hungry and passionate for the ball, it will be step two till step 20.”

Klopp’s teams, wherever he has been throughout his distinguished coaching career, have always been famed for their work ethic.

That is not about to change, with Lijnders adding on what is expected from the Reds: “We have intense sessions… our identity is intensity! Our identity is unpredictability.

“It’s about dedicated specific team training. We control the timings. This is so, so important. All the training days are connected. The relationship between the training days makes it so that we can play in our way, a quality game of football and at the same time we reduce the injury risk.

“We train each day in the highest intensity, in the highest concentration and with full freedom to attack. It’s how Einstein said it: logic gets you from A to B, imagination will get you everywhere. That’s hopefully where we stay different.

“A quality game will stimulate this aspect and that creates development. If we showed one thing in the last seasons, it is that we always made the next step. Let’s try again.”