Liverpool hat-trick hero Jota salutes 'world-class' Salah and Mane after Atalanta treble

The Portugal star has six goals in his past four matches, but chose to focus on his team-mates after scoring three in Bergamo

star Diogo Jota attempted to brush off the plaudits after netting a sensational hat-trick in the 5-0 win over on Tuesday.

Jota scored twice in the first half and rounded off his treble in the 54th minute as the Reds put last season's quarter-finalists to the sword in Bergamo.

The win was Liverpool's third in a row in the group stages and was also the biggest ever win by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition.

Jota has now scored in four consecutive matches for Liverpool, netting six goals in those four games.

When asked if he was playing the best football in his career, the £45 million ($57m) summer signing from attempted to shift the focus to his team-mates.

“I'm playing in the best team in my career so far," Jota replied to BT Sport. "I don't know if it was my best moment but scoring goals is my way of playing football. It is great to win away in the Champions League."

Asked about playing alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who both also scored on Tuesday, Jota replied: “Two world-class players, we all know their quality so it makes it easier for me to do my job and I think we did a great game today."

Jota was also asked about his favourite of the three goals, replying: “The first one just because it unlocks the game. For any team it is important to get the first one. We scored soon in the game so it was a good moment for me and it meant as a team we could manage the game."

Liverpool will now turn their attention toward the Premier League as they face a massive showdown against on Sunday. The Reds finished a point behind title-winners City in the 2018-19 campaign before they rebounded last season to finish top of the league table by 18 points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side.

Though Liverpool produced an offensive explosion against Atalanta, Jota is more focused on what his side need to do on the defensive side of the ball against City.

“Five goals doesn't happen so often in one game, the clean sheet as well," Jota said. "If we can do a clean sheet against City I am pretty sure we win the game."