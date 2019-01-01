Liverpool duo Salah and Mane headline African players in Uefa Team of the Year shortlist

Africa is hugely represented in the annual team selection of best players in Europe with six of its stars making the 50-man shortlist

forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the African nominees for the 2019 Uefa Team of the Year.

Six African players, including duo Andre Onana and Hakim Ziyech, 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, made the preliminary 50-man shortlist that was announced on Tuesday.

Salah and Mane earned their spots in the selection after guiding Liverpool to lift the 2018-19 title and also for their goalscoring feats in , where they shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Aubameyang after scoring 22 goals each last term.

The Gabonese forward also guided Arsenal to the Europa final last season but the Gunners bowed to a 4-1 defeat against league rivals in Baku.

Ziyech and Onana, meanwhile, made the nominees' list following their performances which helped Ajax reach the semi-final of the Champions League last season. They also helped Erik ten Hag's side win a domestic title double of the Dutch Eredivisie and Dutch Cup.

Koulibaly joins other top defenders in the shortlist after establishing himself as a rock-solid centre-back for Napoli who finished as runners-up in the last season.

The winning 2019 Uefa Team of the Year will be revealed on January 9, 2020.