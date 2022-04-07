Liverpool confident they've won race for £8m transfer of Fulham wonderkid Carvalho

Liverpool believe they have won the race to sign Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho, GOAL can confirm.

The Reds tried to sign the Portuguese forward during the last transfer window although were unable to get the deal over the line in time despite having agreed a transfer with the Cottagers.

Indeed, that £8 million fee still stands, with it now appearing that Jurgen Klopp will get his man in the summer.

What's the details?

Liverpool are keen to avoid going to a tribunal over Carvalho's signing, which would be required as the player is under the age of 24 and is out of contract in the summer.

Negotiations with the Championship side - who are 11 points clear at the top of the table and appear destined for a return to the Premier League - were cordial in January 2022, with time ultimately running out to finalise the move on deadline day.

A number of clubs have been keen on signing the highly-rated 19-year-old, who has made 30 senior appearances for the Cottagers in the 2021-22 season, scoring eight goals.

It is Liverpool who have always been favourites to land his signature, however, and GOAL can confirm that despite interest from a host of other clubs across Europe, the Reds are confident they have secured a deal that will take him to Anfield in the summer.

Klopp is a big admirer of the Portuguese, who, after representing England at youth level now appears to have settled on playing for Portugal after turning out for their Under-21 side during the most recent international break.

Commenting on speculation linking Liverpool with Carvalho, Klopp said in February 2022: "I don't know. We will see. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if we are not.

"It's obviously not in our hands. It was late before the deadline [in January] and it didn't work out. We will see what happens."

Carvalho will not be the only youngster moving to Merseyside this summer. Liverpool are also set to sign 16-year-old winger Ben Doak from Celtic in a £600,000 ($795,000) deal.

