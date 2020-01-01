Liverpool can always fight back – Matip reflects on return after injury layoff

The Cameroon defender made a first appearance for the Reds in almost three months following a spell on the sidelines

Joel Matip has declared his delight at returning to action after featuring in ’s 7-2 victory over Blackpool on Saturday, getting a goal for himself.

The 29-year-old was out of action for much of the 2019-20 season due to various injury problems, playing just 13 times in all competitions, nine of them in the Premier League, which the Reds emphatically won by 18 points compared to closest challengers .

After playing 73 minutes of the goalless draw against Merseyside rivals at the restart of the league, Matip failed to make any further appearance because of a foot injury.

The international scored just once which was in a 3-1 win over at Anfield.

In Saturday’s friendly, Blackpool took a 2-0 lead in the first half before Matip halved the deficit few minutes to the half-time break.

forward Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliot, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Sepp van den Berg all got their names on the scoresheet as the Reds took total control of the second half.

“It was nice to be back on the pitch and to be directly back in the stadium. I’m looking forward to the season,” Matip told the club website .

“Of course, they started quite well and made some problems, but that’s the thing about pre-season – you have to learn about things in the game. In the second half especially, we made it much better.

“You can learn from every game and every situation, even if you have not the perfect start. You always can come back.”

Matip has been in the red half of Merseyside since February 2016 having arrived on a free transfer from outfit 04. He has made 111 competitive appearances, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Liverpool had previously played two pre-season games against VfB and Red Bull Salzburg, the former ending in a 3-0 win while the latter ended 2-2. In between these was the Community Shield against Arsenal which the Gunners won 5-4 on penalties after it ended in 1-1 in regular time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men begin their Premier League campaign at home to newly-promoted on Saturday.