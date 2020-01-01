Liverpool boss Klopp issues positive Matip injury update ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

The Cameroon international has started light training but will not play a part when the Reds take on Jose Mourinho’s men, as he continues his recovery

manager Jurgen Klopp has provided Joel Matip injury update ahead of their Premier League game against Hotspur on Saturday.

The international suffered a serious knee problem against back in October which has sidelined him from action since.

Matip was in excellent form prior to the injury, impressing in his defensive role and also scoring two goals in 10 appearances.

Klopp confirmed the centre-back joined the rest of the squad in light training on Thursday but will not feature against Jose Mourinho’s men as he continues his recovery.

"Joel was not part of all parts of training. He was outside on the pitch, which looked really good,” he said in a pre-match press conference.

“But then he had to do his own stuff again. Yesterday he was part of the first part of training.”

Liverpool will hope to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League against Spurs, as they inch closer to their first league title in 30 years.