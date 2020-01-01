‘Liverpool the best team, but De Bruyne the best player’ – Belgium boss Martinez tips Man City star for PFA prize

The ex-Everton coach, who now works with a talented midfielder at international level, hopes to see the efforts of a consistent performer recognised

While “have been the best team” in the Premier League this season, boss Roberto Martinez considers midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to have been the standout player and a man deserving of the PFA Player of the Year award.

A star turn at the Etihad Stadium has been in contention for that prize on a number of occasions.

Since a man who previously struggled to make his mark at was brought back to English football in the summer of 2015, he has been a model of consistency.

De Bruyne has been integral to the success enjoyed by City, with many surprised to see him miss out to Mohamed Salah in the 2018 PFA vote after helping the Blues to 100 points in a record-breaking title triumph.

The Belgian had previously been edged out by Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, with it possible that he could be left empty-handed again in 2020.

With Liverpool having dominated a domestic scene, the expectation is that one of those to have helped them to a first top-flight crown in 30 years will be picked out as the cream of the Premier League crop.

Martinez, though, believes that the remarkable standards set by De Bruyne deserve to be recognised, with it still possible for City to end the campaign with four trophies to their name.

The Belgium national team coach told The Mirror: "Obviously I watch all of Kevin's games. The other day I was watching the Man City game against Liverpool and for me it was very clear.

"Liverpool have been the best team this season and the worthy winners and champions, and then you could say easily Kevin has been the best player in the league.

"The way he affects the game, the way he can become that player who executes the pass that no other can do.

"A player that can play in different positions, that he can adjust to different needs, and for me it was very, very clear in that game that we saw the worthy champions, and on the other side we saw the best individual player in the league."

Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk are considered be the leading contenders within Liverpool’s ranks for the PFA award, with De Bruyne having tipped one of them to take the trophy.

The humble 29-year-old said back in April when asked who he would pick: "I would say Mane. I think he has been the total package this year for Liverpool.

"He has been important, so if I had to choose somebody, I would choose Mane."