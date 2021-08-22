Liverpool approve £9.5m Shaqiri sale to Lyon as transfer enters final stage

The winger will head to Ligue 1 after lengthy negotiations reached a conclusion

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is joining Lyon in a £9.5 million deal, Goal can confirm.

The clubs have agreed a fee for the 29-year-old, who has been given permission to travel to France to finalise his transfer.

Personal terms, it is understood, are already agreed, with Shaqiri set to sign a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

What’s the deal?

Liverpool had rejected Lyon’s initial offer, thought to be worth only £4 million, earlier this month, with sources describing that particular bid as “ridiculous.”

But the determination of Lyon’s sporting director, Juninho Pernambucano, and manager Peter Bosz to land their top summer target has meant, after lengthy negotiations, a deal could be agreed.

Shaqiri had informed the Reds of his desire to leave this summer in search of regular game time. He will leave having made 63 appearances for the club since joining from Stoke in 2018, and as a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League winner.

Will Liverpool look to replace him?

That seems unlikely, in terms of a direct replacement. Harvey Elliott, the gifted 18-year-old, looks to have already filled Shaqiri’s squad position, as a player who can play either as part of a midfield three

or wide on the right of the attack.

Elliott made his first Premier League start in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley, while Liverpool are also enthused by the progress of another teenager, 16-year-old Kaide Gordon, whose development will be watched closely.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that it is unlikely there will be any further midfield additions before the transfer window closes, though it remains to be seen whether Liverpool look to add an attacker. They are still open to offers for Divock Origi, who was not in the squad against Burnley, while defenders Nat Phillips and Neco Williams may also attract bids in the coming days.

