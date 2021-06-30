Liverpool and Manchester United-linked Baumgartner reaffirms future with Hoffenheim

The Austria international has been linked with a switch to England but says that he has no intention of departing the Bundesliga just yet

Liverpool and Manchester United-linked Christoph Baumgartner has insisted that his future remains with Hoffenheim through next season.

The midfielder has seen his stock exponentially rise over the past two campaigns at the Bundesliga outfit, culiminating in international honours with Austria at Euro 2020 this summer.

Such form has seen him mooted as a popular target for Jurgen Klopp, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also interested, but now the 21-year-old has moved to pour cold water over chatter of a move.

What has been said?

"My clear plan is to play for Hoffenheim next season," Baumgartner told SportBILD when discussing the matter of his future at the club and whether he would seek a switch to England.

"I definitely extended my contract in March with the intention to play here next season," he added, in reference to the four-year extension through 2025 he penned earlier this year.

"I believe I have the biggest opportunity to develop further here. For me, that means playing consistently at a high level with more room for improvement."

Baumgartner caps super season

The former SV Horn youth starlet's career is likely to be closely tracked this season following his exploits at Euro 2020, where he netted Austria's only goal in their final Group C victory over Ukraine.

He started their last-16 defeat to Italy too, though was replaced ahead of extra-time with the scores locked, and was unable to prevent his nation's late exit to the Azzurri.

That form will undoubtedly see his suitors grow across the coming campaign, though whether Hoffenheim will be willing to sell is another matter entirely.

Liverpool left to continue hunt

The Reds remain in the market as they look to reverse the fortunes of a difficult 2020-21 campaign, one that saw them crash back to earth following their Premier League triumph the year before.

Georginio Wijnaldum's exit has left them needing to fill a creative void, with the midfielder's performances at Euro 2020 for the Netherlands indicating just how hard he will be to replace.

United too will look to continue to strengthen, as they seek to challenge for honours once more following a second-place top-flight finish and Europa League final defeat.

