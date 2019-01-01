Liverpool and Man City are miles ahead of the rest - Warnock

The Cardiff boss hopes his Bluebirds can avoid getting "battered" when they face a Reds sides he considers to be one of the best in the business

and are the best teams in the Premier League by a mile, according to boss Neil Warnock.

Jurgen Klopp's side head to Wales on Sunday on the back of a 4-1 win over , their eighth victory in a row in all competitions.

They sit top of the league table, two points ahead of Manchester City, who in turn are 16 points clear of in third place.

Warnock is hugely impressed by the work Klopp has done at Anfield and admits he is keen to avoid being "battered" by a team that has scored 77 times in 34 league matches.

"I think this Liverpool side along with Man City are the best by a mile at the moment. I think they're one of the best teams in the world," he told a news conference on Friday.

"They look so balanced now. Jurgen's done a fabulous job because there were one or two weaknesses and he's filled those weaknesses with top quality players.

"They've got young lads coming through who are going to play for , and all the other teams for the next ten years so it's a great mix they've got really.

"We just have to cope the best we can. On a good day, as they've shown this season, they'll beat anyone. We just want to perform well.

"It's going to be a great day but I don't just want it to be a lovely day where we get battered, I want us to put up a performance, so that's what we've been working on this week and a good performance will stand us in good stead for the next couple of games."

Cardiff gave their chances of Premier League survival a huge boost with a 2-0 win over on Tuesday, a result that moves them to within two points of Chris Hughton's side.

Although the Bluebirds remain in the relegation places and have played a game more than Brighton, Warnock says his players are trying to enjoy their fight to stay up.

"The dressing as you can imagine was elated," he said of the victory. "[It was] not just the fact that we'd won but the way that we'd won.

"We played very well on the night. We were always aware that if we'd lost the game than that would be it.

"We are enjoying it as much as we can. I think when the pressure's on you you've got to try and enjoy what you're doing, really."