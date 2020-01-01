UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Juventus and more in UWCL last 32 action

MISS: Lyon miss on an open net
Delphine Cascarino did brilliantly to beat the Juventus defender down the line and floated a ball for Nikita Parris at the far post. The English striker headed the ball just off frame on an empty net in the 15th minute.
Lyon are controlling the tempo and are looking danergously close to opening the score.
MISS: Parris fires over
KO: Lyon vs Juventus
Juventus line-up 🇮🇹
Just two changes to the Italian line-up from last week's 2-3 loss at home to Lyon.
Doris Bacic is in net instead of Laura Giuliani who is out injured. Barbara Bonansea is also not featured in the starting XI, in her place Cecilia Salvai starts in the defensive line and Lisa Boattin moves into the centre midfield.
📝⭐️ Our #OLJuve XI is 𝕀ℕ!#JuveUWCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/wTmDxzMdeb— Juventus FC Women (@JuventusFCWomen) December 15, 2020
Lyon line-up 🇫🇷
Two changes to last week's line-up in Turin. Wendie Renard isn't in the starting XI today, in her place is Saki Kumagai. The usual centre midfielder is dropping into the defensive line for the Lyon captain. Amandine Henry is filling in the gap in the middle left by the Japanese.
Lyon stay in their classic 4-3-3 formation:
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour affronter la @JuventusFCWomen ! 👊🔴🔵#OLJuve pic.twitter.com/p4IbmtEFdz— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) December 15, 2020