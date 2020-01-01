Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Man City & more in UWCL last 32 match action

FC Rosengard gets the first Round of 32 win over Lanchkhuti
2020-12-09T13:13:00Z
The Swedish dominated UWCL debutants to a 7-0 win in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rosengard were up 6-0 by half-time and the Georgian team held off well in the second half, though managing 0 shots on goal for the full match. Rosengard finished with 58 total attempts on goal, 28 on target.
🌟👏🏻 #viärFCR #UWCL pic.twitter.com/JdSE44GiBF— FC Rosengård (@FCRosengard) December 9, 2020
2020-12-09T13:02:00Z