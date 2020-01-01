Live Blog

Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Man City & more in UWCL last 32 match action

Keep up to date with all UWCL round of 32 matches including Juventus vs Lyon, Benfica vs Chelsea and Goteborg vs Man City

Updated
Featured: Amandine Henry, Sam Kerr, Chloe Kelly

FC Rosengard gets the first Round of 32 win over Lanchkhuti

2020-12-09T13:13:00Z

The Swedish dominated UWCL debutants to a 7-0 win in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rosengard were up 6-0 by half-time and the Georgian team held off well in the second half, though managing 0 shots on goal for the full match. Rosengard finished with 58 total attempts on goal, 28 on target.

Follow all UWCL matches throughout the day

2020-12-09T13:02:00Z

Good afternoon everyone, already plenty of UWCL action to catch up on today. We've got three matches starting at the top of the hour including the tasty match up of Juventus vs Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. 

We'll get to line-ups shortly, but first let's summarize this morning's UWCL action.