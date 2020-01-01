Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Bayern Munich, PSG and more in UWCL last 32 action

Keep up to date with all the last 32 matches including Ajax vs Bayern Munich and Gornik Leczna vs Paris Saint-Germain

Updated
PSG and Bayern back in UWCL action

BREAK ⏸️ : Gornik Leczna 0-2 PSG

2020-12-10T16:53:59Z

PSG dominate the first half and find themselves with a two goal advantage at the break.

The Polish side are doing well to keep PSG's attack at bay, but have only managed one shot on goal to the French's eight.

PSG are forced to an early substitution

2020-12-10T16:48:00Z

Perle Morroni is forced off through injury in the 35th minute.

Jade Le Guilly comes on for the left-back and makes her PSG debut. 

PSG double their lead!

2020-12-10T16:35:00Z

Sandy Baltimore heads home a Diani cross to double the French lead in Leczna.

Where players stopped to attend Huitema who got hit in the face with the ball, Diani chased the ball to the touchline to float a ball over to Baltimore.

Huitema puts PSG ahead 🇨🇦

2020-12-10T16:25:59Z

The Polish keeper spills a low and hard cross from Kadidiatou Diani into the penalty area and Huitema pounces to put PSG ahead in the 17th minute.

Don't write off Gornik Leczna just yet though.

Just how important is Marie-Antoinette Katoto to PSG?

2020-12-10T16:14:00Z

Not many understood why the French striker was left out of the 2019 World Cup squad after finishing Ligue 1's top goalscorer.

Katoto shrugged off the unfortunate omission and has been in top form since, close to reaching a milestone.

Read more about the stiker on Benjamin Quarez's article here.

Gornik Leczna line-up with a solid block to hold off the French

2020-12-10T16:10:00Z

The Polish champions start the match with a 4-4-1-1 formation in hopes to get a result against PSG at home.

With snow on the pitch, that might be enough to throw the French off their game and give Gornik Leczna a slight home advantage.

PSG line-up to face Gornik Leczna

2020-12-10T16:06:59Z

The French side leave their star player, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, on the bench and Canadian striker, Jordyn Huitema, is leading the front line in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

UWCL live blog begins

2020-12-10T16:00:00Z

Good afternoon everyone, we're back for more UWCL action!

Already four goals in the first match of the day, Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha finished 2-2.

Gornik Leczna vs Paris Saint-Germain is off, let's have a look at the line-ups.