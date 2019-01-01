Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to have £200m transfer budget

The former Barcelona man could be tempted away from the Championship

The New England Revolution are prepared to double Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic's wages by offering him £50,000 a week, claims The Sun.

The 28-year-old is reportedly on a £27,000-a-week contract at Stoke, but New England are hoping to tempt him to the MLS before the American transfer window closes on May 1.

However, new Potters boss Nathan Jones has stated he wants to keep Bojan at the Bet365 Stadium.