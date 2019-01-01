Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku told he can leave Manchester United

Inter and Juventus are both chasing the Belgian striker

officials have told striker Romelu Lukaku that he is free to leave the club, according to The Sun.

After showdown talks, the United hierarchy have made it clear they will allow Lukaku to join should the side offer more than the £75 million ($95m) United paid for his services two years ago.

are also monitoring Lukaku's situation but Inter are in pole position to land the 26-year-old.