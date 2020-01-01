Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham confident of keeping £200m Kane

are considering signing a summer move for forward Arkadiusz Milik, reports Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a new striker after selling Krzysztof Piatek to Hertha and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic near the end of his career.

Napoli, though, could demand €35 million (£31m/$39m) for Milik, a steep price for a player who has suffered through injuries in recent years.