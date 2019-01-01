Transfer News and rumours LIVE: Acosta to PSG fell apart due to $2m difference

Crystal Palace sign Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea
Crystal Palace have struck a deadline-day coup as the Eagles snapped up Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The striker had been looking for a way out of his failed loan at Valencia, with Chelsea even talking to rivals Tottenham over a potential deal.
Batshuayi will remain in London, but will do so with Crystal Palace, rather than Spurs, as he looks to revive his career in the Premier League.
Perisic was conned by Arsenal transfer offer - Spalletti
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti insists Ivan Perisic was conned and that the club have to get him back on track after the midfielder had his head turned by interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window.
Reports had claimed the Serie A club rejected a loan offer for the Croatia international which included an option of a permanent deal for €40 million (£35m/$46m) in the summer, although Inter director Piero Ausilio revealed they had received no suitable offers.
And Spalletti has now claimed it was "not a true offer" and that his player was "conned."
Fulham sign Markovic from Liverpool
Fulham have announced the signing of Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool until the end of the season.
The winger will join the London club on a free transfer on a contract that is through the end of the season.
A Fulham club statement read: "Fulham received very good recommendations from Aleksandar Mitrović regarding the player."
Acosta to PSG fell apart due to $2 million difference
The Ligue 1 side offered to make up the amount in incentives
Luciano Acosta's transfer from D.C. United to Paris-Saint Germain fell through due to a difference of $2 million (£1.53m), according to the Washington Post.
D.C. thought they would receive $10m (£7.63m) for Acosta and were prepared to sell, but PSG offered $7m (£5.34m) and were later willing to raise it to $8m (£6.1m), and offered $2m (£1.53m) more in incentives.
When D.C. refused, PSG walked away, leaving Acosta upset the deal fell apart.
