Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to launch Neymar bid after securing loan

Kamara: Maybe if I was a U.S. international teams would keep me
Kei Kamara is of the opinion that he may have switched around MLS as much as he had because he's not a U.S. national team star.
The forward, who has scored over 100 goals in MLS and has put up 10 goal seasons for a record five different clubs, has spent time with seven MLS outfits over the course of his career and sits fifth all-time in the MLS scoring charts.
“I don’t know, it’s kind of weird. Maybe if I was a US international striker, anytime I score double-digit goals, a team would try to keep me," Kamara told MLSsoccer.com. "I’m an easy guy, easy-going. I’ve been traded over the years a few times so maybe teams don’t mind ... A striker that scores goals for the team, you don’t expect him to move."
Pavon 'too good' for MLS - Ibrahimovic
Cristian Pavon won't be in MLS for long, according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Argentina international has caught the eye since moving to the LA Galaxy, and his older team-mate doesn't think he'll hang around Stateside for very long.
"I think MLS will not have him for a long time," Ibrahimovic told ESPN. "We should enjoy him while he is here."
LAFC lower Rossi asking price
Los Angeles FC has lowered the asking price for winger Diego Rossi.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the MLS side have come down to €12 million (£11m/$13m), helping close the gap with Fiorentina, who could get a deal done before the close of the European transfer window.
West Ham wanted to keep Adrian
Manuel Pellegrini says he wanted to keep goalkeeper Adrian at West Ham instead of let him join Liverpool.
Adrian left the Hammers for free at the end of last season before joining Liverpool, where he has already won the UEFA Super Cup.
Although Pellegrini is happy to see him succeed, he says he tried to get him to stay at the London side.
Maguire snubbed giant Man City offer
Harry Maguire rejected a huge contract from Manchester City in order to join Manchester United instead, according to The Daily Star.
The centre-back became the most expensive defender ever when he joined the Red Devils from Leicester City.
But he could have earned around £100,000 more each week had he joined their fiercest rivals, as City had offered him around a £278,000 wage.
PSG to send Choupo-Moting on loan
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is close to joining Lecce on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Gianluca Di Marzio reports the attacker has already started talks with the Italian side after PSG gave the green light for him to go out on loan.
Bayern told to pay €40m for Werner
RB Leipzig have raised their asking price for striker Timo Werner to €40 million (£37m/$44m), according to Bild.
Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the Germany international, but Napoli, Roma and Valencia are also interested.
Bayern are willing to offer €25m for Werner, who is in the last year of his contract, but Leipzig are holding out for much more.
Rangers sign King on loan
Rangers have signed midfielder Andy King on loan from Leicester for the season.
The Wales international attended the Glasgow side’s 3-1 win over Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday before the deal was confirmed after full-time.
The 30-year-old joined Leicester in 2004 and made 379 appearances for the club and spent the last 18 months on loan at Swansea and Derby before becoming Rangers’ 10th signing of the summer.
Real Madrid secure funding for Neymar deal
Spanish giants to offer €120m plus one or two players
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has secured a loan to help finance a bid for Neymar, Sport says.
Los Blancos are in a race with Barcelona to buy the Brazil star from Paris Saint-Germain and are now ready to start talks with the French giants. Madrid will offer around €120 million (£110m/$133m), plus one or two players in exchange for the 27-year-old.
Madrid have also already been in talks with Neymar's agent and he is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if they can agree terms with PSG.
Butland seeks move abroad
Jack Butland is considering a move abroad before the summer transfer window closes, Daily Mail reports
The goalkeeper had been linked to a switch to Bournemouth, but the Premier League side would not match Stoke’s £30 million ($36m) asking price.
Butland wants to stay in contention for a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad and believes a move to another country would increase his chances.