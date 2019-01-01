Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ask for Vinicius as part of Neymar deal

Taarabt extends Benfica deal through 2022
Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt has extended his contract through 2022.
Taarabt has extended his contract with us until 2022! 🐐#Taarabt2022 #EPluribusUnum pic.twitter.com/DOLVupDhqL— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) August 14, 2019
The 30-year-old joined Benfica from QPR in 2015, and spent a season and a half on loan with Genoa between 2017 and 2018.
Nice interested in Gabriel Barbosa move
Nice are interested in signing Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa, reports Le10Sport.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Flamengo in his native Brazil, where he has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.
Inter's asking price is likely to be around €20 million (£18m/$22m).
King nearing loan move to Rangers
Leicester City midfielder Andy King is nearing a loan move to Rangers, according to LeicestershireLive.
The 30-year-old is looking unlikely to earn many minutes under Brendan Rodgers this term, having spend the second half of last season on loan at Derby County.
King will head to Scotland on Thursday to speak with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard over a potential loan move.
Hearts sign Premier League veteran Whelan
Hearts have announced the signing of free agent midfielder Glenn Whelan on a one-year contract.
✍️ Hearts have today completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan, subject to international clearance— Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) August 14, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/SkkNoGi2sT pic.twitter.com/l7CBWffhmd
Whelan, 35, left Aston Villa at the end of last season after making 36 appearances in the Championship for the club.
The Ireland international made close to 300 appearances for Stoke City in the English Premier League.
Juventus sporting director: Dybala no closer to leaving the club
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has said there have been no developments in Paulo Dybala's potential exit from the club.
Dybala has been linked with a move away all summer, but a potential switch to Tottenham or Manchester United did not materialise.
Inter are rumoured to be interested in the Argentine, with out-of-favour striker Mauro Icardi potentially heading the other direction.
Celta Vigo land Diop on loan from Lyon
Celta Vigo have signed midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop on loan from Lyon, with an option to purchase for €9 million (£8m/$10m).
Diop signed for Lyon in 2017 from Celta, and has now returned to the club where he came up through the youth ranks.
The 22-year-old made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season, five of which were starts.
Montreal sell Diallo to RC Lens
Montreal Impact have announced the sale of centre-back Zakaria Diallo to Ligue 2 side RC Lens.
À LIRE | Zakaria Diallo transféré au @RCLens >> https://t.co/tEca2YU5Xi— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) August 14, 2019
READ | @zakariadiallo5 transfers to RC Lens >> https://t.co/1lPGxR5Oxb#IMFC #AllezMTL pic.twitter.com/Iv4m7hX7Xi
Diallo, 33, has played 24 games for the Impact in 2019, including 23 starts.
Van Persie: I could have gone to Italy or Spain
Robin van Persie says he does not regret leaving Arsenal for Manchester United while adding that he had options to go to Italy or Spain.
The forward drew the ire of Gunners fans after leaving for Old Trafford, but the former Dutch star says he does not regret his departure.
Girona confirm signing of former Barcelona midfielder
Girona have confirmed the signing of Gerard Gumbau from Leganes.
The former Barcelona midfielder joins the club on a deal through 2022.
Gumbau had been with Leganes since leaving Barcelona in 2017 and he went on to make 48 appearances for the club.
El gironí Gerard Gumbau torna a Montilivi 👏👏🔴⚪️— Girona FC (@GironaFC) August 14, 2019
✅ El jugador arriba traspassat des del Leganés i signa contracte fins l’estiu del 2022.
+ info 👉 https://t.co/M6wgiZQuo1#BenvingutGerard #GironaFC #OrgullGironí pic.twitter.com/jx3huoUaWD
Neville has no desire to return to coaching
Gary Neville says he has no desire to return to coaching following a disastrous spell with Valencia.
The former England star now works as a pundit and he opened up on his stint as a manager in Spain.
Club America wanted Barco deal
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco was a target of Club America this January, according to Medio Tiempo.
The young Argentine turned down the move, prompting the Mexican side to add Nicolas Benedetti.
Atlanta and Club America are set to face off on Wednesday in the Campeones Cup.
Tosun nearing Frankfurt move
Cenk Tosun is nearing a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt, according to FR.
Negotiations between player and club are supposedly in the advanced stages, despite the forward's high wages at Everton.
The 28-year-old was born in Germany and came up through Frankfurt's academy, making just one senior appearance before joining Gaziantepspor in 2011.
Sturridge closing in on move to Trabzonspor
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is closing in on a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.
Goal can confirm that the 29-year-old is traveling to Turkey on Wednesday, with Trabzonspor set to offer a two-year contract with an option for a third season.
Sturridge, who left Liverpool this summer after joining in 2013, would earn around €3 million (£2.8m/$3.3m) per season in Turkey.
Real Madrid deny Vinicius request from PSG
The French side asked for the winger as part of a deal for Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain requested Vinicius Junior as part of a deal for Neymar, but Real Madrid immediately rejected the proposal, according to AS.
Vinicius' name was brought up twice more as part of negotiations between the two sides, but the Spanish club refuses to include him as part of any deal.
PSG's Leonardo sees Vinicius as the "anti-Neymar" due to his ability to avoid trouble off the field.
Balotelli set for Brescia move
Mario Balotelli is set to return to Serie A with his hometown club Brescia, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The free agent striker had been in talks with Brazilian side Flamengo, but was unable to reach a deal to move to South America.
Balotelli will sign a three-year deal with Brescia worth €1 million per year after taxes, which could rise to €3m with bonus clauses.
Coutinho's agent arrives in Barcelona for exit talks
Philippe Coutinho's agent has arrived in Barcelona to discuss the midfielder's potential departure.
Barcelona are looking to offload Coutinho, who has failed to live up to expectations following a January 2018 move from Liverpool.
The Brazilian could move to PSG as part of a deal that would bring Neymar to Barcelona, while a loan to Bayern Munich with an option to buy also remains on the table.
Bony eyeing move to Italy or Turkey
Former Swansea City forward Wilfried Bony is hoping for a move to Italy or Turkey.
Bony, 30, is currently a free agent after leaving the Swans at the end of last season, and is training with League Two side Newport County to keep up his fitness.
"My agent is talking with some clubs in Italy and Turkey also. We are waiting for the best offer and then after discussing it, we will try to go there and sign. I hope to find a club as soon as possible," Bony told BBC Sport Wales.
Antwerp looking to sign Defour from Burnley
Royal Antwerp are hoping to land midfielder Steven Defour from Burnley, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.
The 31-year-old is currently recovering from a calf injury that limited him to just six Premier League appearances last season.
Defour joined Burnley from Anderlecht in 2016.
Zidane on the brink of resigning over Pogba failure
The Madrid boss is furious his side haven't landed the Man Utd star
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is on the brink of resigning over his side's failure to sign Paul Pogba, El Pais journalist Diego Torres tells The Independent.
Zidane promised Pogba that he would bring him to the Bernabeu this summer but that move is looking increasingly unlikely as the Premier League seasons begins.
Madrid's failure to land Pogba is likely to damage an already fraught relationship between Zidane and club president Florentino Perez.
N'Zonzi nears Galatasaray move
Steven N'Zonzi is closing in on a move to Galatasaray, reports Sky Sports.
The French midfielder will be loaned to the Turkish side from Roma as Galatasaray will pay his full salary.
He is set to fly to Turkey having already agreed to the move.
Perisic: You can't say no to Bayern
Ivan Perisic says it is impossible to say no to Bayern Munich after completing his move to the German champions.
The winger arrived on Tuesday on a season-long loan from Inter with Bayern also possessing an option to buy.
Red Bulls waive Ivan
The New York Red Bulls have waived midfielder Andreas Ivan, the club confirmed.
The 24-year-old joined the club last summer from SV Waldhof Mannheim in Germany.
He went on to make 21 appearances with just one goal and two assists for the MLS club.
Rosenborg turns down Bony
Norwegian side Rosenborg turned down a chance to sign Wilfried Bony, according to Dagbladet.
The former Manchester City striker was offered to the club this month as he is currently out of contract.
However, Rosenborg turned down the chance to sign the Ivorian forward, who has recently been training with League Two side Newport County.
Betis complete Iglesisas deal
Real Betis have completed the signing of Borja Iglesias from Espanyol in a deal worth €28 million ($31 million/£26 million).
Iglesias scored 20 goals in 43 matches for Espanyol last season, including 17 in La Liga, in his first real run in the Spanish top flight.
Prior to that, the 26-year-old forward had featured primarily in the second division, where he scored double-digit goals in each of his five campaigns.
🐼👁😱— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) August 14, 2019
En ocasiones veo osos panda... pic.twitter.com/RgrNDOH1AI
Cavallini turned down Whitecaps move
Lucas Cavallini turned down a proposed move to the Vancouver Whitecaps, according to Record.
The Canadian international opted not to return home as he wished to remain with Mexican side Puebla.
Cavallini asked the club for a substantial raise in salary in order to offset his desire to keep himself and his young family from moving from Mexico.
Why does no one want Super Mario? Balotelli's career at risk as he struggles to find new club
Mario Balotelli was in fine form for Marseille last season, but was it such a surprise that they let him go?
The former Manchester City forward is without a club right now and it appears his time in top-level European football may be coming to an end far too soon.
Celtic still trying to replace Tierney
Celtic are considering a move for Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling in a bid to fill the void left by Kieran Tierney.
The Scottish champions have already brought in full-backs this summer in Hatem Abd Elhamed and Boli Bolingoli, but the Scottish Sun claim that Meling is next to arrive.
The 24-year-old scored against Celtic in Champions League qualification last summer, while Neil Lennon's side were knocked out of this season's competition last night by Romanian side Cluj.
Suso keen to stay despite offers
AC Milan's Suso is keen to sign a new contract with the club, while both Lyon and Fiorentina are reportedly interested in his signature.
According to Calcio Mercato, the former Liverpool winger wants to stay in Milan. The Italian club are close to signing Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa, but the deal will have no effect on Suso's status at the San Siro.
Valencia to replace Rodrigo with Andre Silva
Valencia will look to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva, should their Spanish forward Rodrigo join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.
The Portguese striker spent last season on loan at Sevilla, but The Independent claim that the 23-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for Rodrigo.
Both deals will, however, hinge on Angel Correa's proposed switch to AC Milan.
Baston linked with move away from Swansea
Swansea striker Borja Baston could leave the Championship side this summer, despite scoring in their opening day victory over Hull.
The Spaniard arrived with high expectations in 2016, but The Mirror are reporting that he could still depart in the coming weeks, with Spanish outfit Huesca reportedly interested in his signature.
Rulli joins Montpellier on loan
Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has signed for Ligue 1 side Montpellier on loan.
✍️ Le MHSC tient son nouveau gardien : @gerorulli 🇦🇷— MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) August 14, 2019
🗣️ « Très heureux d’être ici… »
➡️ https://t.co/tuY5BH6Dwa pic.twitter.com/K5WtqC9QW0
Betis closing in on Iglesias
Real Betis are closing in on the signing of Borja Iglesias, according to The Independent.
The Spanish striker scored 17 league goals last season, and has reportedly turned down a new contract from current club Espanyol in an attempt to force a move to Betis.
Mandzukic to return to Bayern?
Mario Mandzukic could make a return to the Bundesliga and rejoin former club Bayern Munich, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 33-year-old made over 50 appearances for the German side in a two-year spell, and has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.
Llorente on the move?
According to The Guardian, a number of Serie A clubs are weighing up a move for former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente.
Lazio, Napoli and Fiorentina are all reportedly monitoring the 34-year-old, who was released by the north London club earlier this summer.
Former Arsenal winger Reine-Adelaide joins Lyon
OFFICIAL: Lyon agree €25 million deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide from Angers ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8DJyGf5Bvi— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2019
Atleti look to finalise Correa sale to Milan
Atletico Madrid are aiming to speed up negotiations with AC Milan over the sale of Angel Correa so that they can finalise a move for Rodrigo.
Goal Spain can confirm that Correa's agent, Agustin Jimenez, has travelled to Italy for talks with Milan, with Atleti seeking a fee of €50 million (£46m/$56m).
The sale of the Argentine will allow Diego Simeone's side to confirm the purchase of Rodrigo Moreno who, as reported by Goal, is all set to arrive in a €60m (£56m/$67m) deal from Valencia.
How will Barcelona line-up in 2019-20?
Following the summer signings of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, Goal takes a look at what Ernesto Valverde's strongest XI might be when the 2019-20 season gets into full swing!
Monaco move for Matuidi
Monaco are planning to raid Juventus for Blaise Matuidi as they target a double swoop that would also see Daniele Rugani head to France.
As reported by Goal, the Ligue 1 side are keen on signing Arsenal target Rugani, although they apparently also want to bring in Matuidi too.
Gazzetta dello Sport claims that France international Matuidi is also now considering a switch to Leonardo Jardim's side, who began their 2019-20 season with a 3-0 home defeat to Lyon.
De Rossi scores on Boca debut
Daniele De Rossi scores on his Boca Juniors debut 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/q94NXvvTIk— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2019
Juventus to land Eriksen on a free transfer
Sarri happy to wait for Spurs star
Juventus will play the waiting game over a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as they look to land him on a free transfer in 2020, according to AS.
As the Serie A champions did with both Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, Juve will attempt to put a pre-contract agreement in place in January, with Eriksen's current deal ending in June 2020.
Maurizio Sarri's side plan to step up their interest in the Spurs midfielder as a return for Paul Pogba appears unlikely, given Manchester United's reluctance to sell and Real Madrid's desire to lure him to Spain.
Gladbach sign Bensebaini from Rennes
🚨 DONE DEAL 🚨
Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed the signing of versatile defender Ramy Bensebaini from Rennes.
The Algerian has signed a four-year contract, with Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl saying of the move: "Ramy is the player we were looking for.
"He can play as a left-back or central defender. He has a lot of experience and played for a very good club in Ligue 1 for three successful years."
Roma tell Inter: No Icardi, no Dzeko
⛔⛔⛔
Roma will outright refuse to negotiate with Inter over the sale of Edin Dzeko if Mauro Icardi is not included as part of any potential deal.
The Nerazzurri are apparently looking to add further firepower to their attack following the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, with Dzeko in their crosshairs.
But Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Roma will not do business with their Serie A rivals unless Icardi, who has been frozen out by Antonio Conte, is included in the transfer.
Lampard: Impossible to replace Hazard
Frank Lampard has conceded that it's impossible for Chelsea to replace Eden Hazard.
The Belgian got his dream move to Real Madrid this summer, with the Blues' transfer ban meaning they can't attempt to bring in a like-for-like replacement.
Christian Pulisic has arrived from Dortmund - with that deal having been wrapped up in January 2019 - but, regardless, Lampard doesn't think there is a player the Blues could bring in to match the levels of the 28-year-old.
Ben Yedder to Monaco: Good move?
OFFICIAL: AS Monaco announce the signing of Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1KqHhJcAo0— Goal (@goal) August 14, 2019
Lopes joins Sevilla after Ben Yedder's arrival
Monaco's Rony Lopes has signed for Sevilla, after the French club confirmed the signature of Wissam Ben Yedder from the Spanish side earlier today.
The Portugal international becomes Sevilla's 12th summer signing.
My first words today are to my dear friends of @AS_Monaco. It was a pleasure and an honor to wear your jersey and represent such a great club. I arrived as a young boy full of hopes and dreams and depart today as a Man, thanks to you. We've been through a lot together both in..⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Qs4EAnHfLx— Rony Lopes (@Rony10Lopes) August 14, 2019
Reine-Adelaide close to securing Lyon switch
Former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide looks set to join Lyon, reports L'Equipe.
Reine-Adelaide was sold to Angers from Arsenal last summer, but could make the move to fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon after impressing in his first season.
The 21-year-old has also been linked with a move to Monaco, but would favour Lyon in a bid to play Champions League football.
Galatasaray closing in on Nzonzi
Galatsaray are closing in on the signature of Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The former Blackburn and Stoke player joined the Italian side last summer, but could move to the Turkish outfit on a loan deal in the coming days.
Monaco confirm Ben Yedder signing
Monaco have confirmed the signature of Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder.
The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to Man Utd, but has opted to join the French outfit on a five-year deal.
🎙️ T'étais supporter de quel club quand t'étais petit ? 👐😍 pic.twitter.com/zOji7dyLhU— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 14, 2019
Zappacosta on his way out
Longstaff set for Newcastle talks amid Man Utd interest
Newcastle are in talks with Sean Longstaff over a new and improved long-term contract in an attempt to end Man Utd's pursuit of the midfielder.
The Times claim that the 21-year-old and his younger brother Matty will both be offered new deals this month.
Batshuayi added to Roma's list of attacking options
Roma are chasing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as they look to bolster thier attacking options for the start of the Serie A season, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
They start their campaign at home to Genoa at the end of the month, and could bring in the Belgian striker, with Edin Dzeko potentially on his way out.
Kaku plays down Club America links
New York Red Bulls star Kaku has played down links to Liga MX side Club America, though the midfielder has admitted that he plans on moving away from MLS in the future.
The 24-year-old was said to be on his way out of New York this summer, but seems to have committed to the team for the rest of the season.
“[My agent] knows my wish and what I think,” Kaku said in quotes published on the league website. “I know in the future I'll go abroad and try to continue to advance my career and continue to grow as a player. I haven't spoken to my representative about the rumor now. So I'm thinking about the Red Bulls and trying to go the farthest possible in the next three months."
Moggi backs Ibrahimovic for Serie A move
Luciano Moggi believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic can still make the grade in Serie A.
Comparing the Swedish star to Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Juventus executive claims the 37-year-old has "has a biological body that allows him to make the best even at his age."
D.C. United in talks to sign Sturridge
D.C. United are looking at bringing in Daniel Sturridge to the club, according to ESPN.
The club have concerns over the forward's injury history but are looking for a replacement for Wayne Rooney, who is heading back to England this winter.
Vertonghen 'fuming' at being left out of Spurs side
Jan Vertonghen was left irate by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's decision to drop him from the team for the their opening Premier League match against Aston Villa.
The Daily Mail claim other Spurs players were shocked the defender stayed to watch the match after being told he wouldn't be in the team at all,
Roma and Monaco set to battle for Rugani
With Arsenal having missed out on Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, it seems a couple of European powers are set to do battle for his signature.
Roma were first to make an approach for the 25-year-old, but sources have confirmed to Goal that Monaco have now made contact about the defender as well.
Cabrera sacked as Dynamo boss
Wilmer Cabrera has been sacked as Houston Dynamo head coach, the club announced on Tuesday.
The Houston Dynamo have parted ways with head coach Wilmer Cabrera.— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 13, 2019
📰 https://t.co/QMMExIc1Ta pic.twitter.com/rGhufUTWcT
The MLS side have won just twice in their last 14 league outings.
Brescia and Flamengo to battle over Balotelli
Brescia and Flamengo are both looking to sign free agent forward Mario Balotelli, reports Sky Italia.
The Italy striker has been in talks with the Brazilian side but so far has been unable to reach an agreement on a contract.
With that deal faltering, Brescia, Balotelli's hometown club, which was promoted from Serie B last season, has become more hopeful of a move for the 29-year-old.
Alexis to be sent to Man Utd reserves if he's not moved
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to be rid of the Chilean
Alexis Sanchez could be sent to the Manchester United reserves if he's not moved abroad, according to The Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to move the 30-year-old, but his £505,000-a-week salary means that United would likely need to pay a hefty portion of that total to send him on loan.
Roma are interested in Sanchez but if a deal can't be worked out, then the Chile international could find himself playing with United's reserve side moving forward.
Inter and Juve to battle over €70m Chiesa next summer
Inter and Juventus are set to battle over Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa next summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Both clubs are interested in the attacking midfielder now, but new Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is not willing to sell his club's best player straight away.
Instead, the fight for Chiesa will move to next summer, with the Viola set to demand €70 million (£65m/$78m) for the 21-year-old.
Spurs fear Alderweireld will leave on a free
Tottenham are concerned that defender Toby Alderweireld will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, according to the Mirror.
The 30-year-old has entered the final season of his contract and is content to run down the final months of his deal as he considers his options.
Roma were the only club interested in Alderweireld this summer, but the Serie A side failed to meet the Belgian's £25 million ($30m) release clause.
Besiktas in talks over move for Villa's Kodjia
Besiktas are in talks over a move for Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, according to Ortacizgi.com.
The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Villa in 2016, but has seen his potential for playing time diminish after Villa signed Wesley this summer.
Kodjia's contract with Villa expires at the end of this season.
Chelsea defender Omeruo joins Leganes for £4.6m
Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined Leganes in a £4.6 million transfer.
The Nigeria international starred on loan for the La Liga side last season, and has now seen his time at Chelsea end after joining the club in 2012.
Omeruo did not make a senior appearance for the Blues, taking in loan stints in England, the Netherlands, Turkey and Spain.