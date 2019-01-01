PSG join race for Hudson-Odoi
The 18-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated over his lack of playing time
Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase for disgruntled Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, The Sun reports.
The 18-year-old has been frozen out at Chelsea since handing in a transfer request to join Bayern Munich last month, playing just 13 Premier League minutes since asking to leave.
That lack of playing time has strengthened Hudson-Odoi's desire to leave Stamford Bridge, with the Ligue 1 champions now joining Bayern in the race for his signature.
Barca discussions over Jovic progressing well
Discussions between Barcelona and striker Luka Jovic's representatives are progressing well, Le10Sport reports.
The 21-year-old has generated plenty of interest across Europe this season by scoring 19 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in all competitions while on loan from Benfica.
The Serbian is understood to be keen on a move to Barcelona, though, and the Catalan side appear to have a leg up in the race to sign Jovic.
Madrid, Chelsea, Juve & Napoli reach out over Icardi
The Inter star could be on the move after losing the club captaincy
Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli have all reached out over Mauro Icardi's availability in the summer, according to Sport Mediaset.
The Inter striker's future is up in the air after the Serie A side uncermoniously stripped him of the club captaincy last week.
That has led Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara to field calls from the four European powers in recent days.
Real Madrid lead Juventus in Militao chase
Real Madrid are ahead of Juventus in the race for Porto defender Eder Militao, Calciomercato reports.
The 21-year-old Brazilian is on the radar of a number of Europe's top clubs, and appears destined for a big-money summer move.
Porto have set the asking price at €50 million (£43m/$57m), but that figure could climb even higher should a bidding war break out.
Zidane monitoring Juventus situation
Zinedine Zidane is keeping his eye on the managerial situation at his former club Juventus, according to the Mirror.
Zidane is on Chelsea's radar, with Blues manager Maurizio Sarri currently on the brink of losing his job after a poor run of form.
But Chelsea could miss out on one of their top targets if Massimiliano Allegri were to depart Juve in the summer, opening up the job for Zidane.