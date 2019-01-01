The 18-year-old is growing increasingly frustrated over his lack of playing time

have joined the chase for disgruntled winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, The Sun reports.

The 18-year-old has been frozen out at Chelsea since handing in a transfer request to join last month, playing just 13 minutes since asking to leave.

That lack of playing time has strengthened Hudson-Odoi's desire to leave Stamford Bridge, with the champions now joining Bayern in the race for his signature.