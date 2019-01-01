Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid may use Isco in Hazard swap

Whitecaps sign Ardaiz as young designated player
The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced the signing of 20-year-old striker Joaquín Ardaiz from FC Chiasso of Switzerland's second division.
The 20-year-old Uruguay youth international will join the MLS side on a season-long loan with an option to purchase the player.
“Joaquín is a young striker with a very high ceiling and has the physical and technical tools to succeed in MLS,” Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “He’s at the early stages of his career and we’re going to work with him to reach his full potential."
De Ceglie in talks with Miami United
Ex-Juventus player Paolo De Ceglie is in talks to join Miami United of the NPSL according to gianlucadimarzio.com.
The 32-year-old defender is out of contract after last featuring for Servette in Switzerland's second tier.
De Ceglie has been living in Miami the last few months and is looking for an opportunity to return to the field to continue his career.
Real Madrid may use Isco in Hazard swap
The Spain international is out of favour under Santiago Solari
Real Madrid may be willing to use Isco as part of a swap deal with Chelsea if it lowers the price on Eden Hazard, according to the Daily Mail.
Isco is currently out of favour with Madrid coach Santiago Solari, and despite his protests, has not drawn much support from the club or his team-mates.
Therefore, Madrid would gladly part with Isco if it got them Hazard for less, but there is no guarantee Chelsea, or any other Premier League club, will be interested in the attacker.
Hamsik left out of Napoli squad as CSL switch nears
Marek Hamsik has been left out of Napoli's squad to face Fiorentina on Saturday amid reports his move to Dalian Yifang is nearing completion.
Hamsik appeared poised to complete a switch to the Chinese Super League outfit earlier this week, before Napoli postponed the transfer over an issue related to the structure of the payments in a purported €20 million (£18m/$23m) deal.
Those issues appear to have been smoothed over, and Hamsik will miss out on the clash as his exit nears.
Solskjaer: Man Utd don't need to buy superstars
Caretaker Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his side don't need to buy "superstars" to contend for a title.
Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, who complained publically about his side's lack of investment in the transfer market.
However, Solskjaer has managed nine wins and a draw in his first 10 games by improving the group he has and believes the continued development of that squad is the key to success.
Nagbe missing from Atlanta United
United States international Darlington Nagbe may have an issue brewing with his club Atlanta United, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The midfielder has not played in either of Atlanta's first two scrimmages, suiting up for the reserves in another scrimmage, with both Nagbe and the club declining to speak about the player's situation.
Coach Frank de Boer claimed his latest absence was due to lack of training and familiarity with the formation, but as the publication notes, it is a similar setup to what was used under Tata Martino, in which Nagbe was considered essential.
Tottenham planning £35m swoop for West Ham's Rice
Spurs will face competition from Liverpool for the Ireland international
Tottenham are planning to make a £35 million ($45m) approach for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Express.
Spurs are concerned over a possible departure of Christian Eriksen, as his contract expires in 2020 and Real Madrid are reportedly interested.
Rice, who could help fill Eriksen's void, has been monitored by Tottenham for a while, though they'll face a battle with Liverpool, who are also interested.