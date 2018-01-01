Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea told to pay £30m for Hummels

Chelsea told to pay £30m for Hummels
The Blues are looking to reinforce at the back in January
Bayern Munich have told Chelsea they must pay £30 million ($38m) to sign centre-back Mats Hummels in January, claims The Sun.
The Blues are looking to reinforce at the back and have targeted the 30-year-old, who is no longer an automatic starter at Bayern.
Hummels is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, but Bayern have given Chelsea a deadline of January 14 to make a move, in order to allow the Bavarians time to sign a replacement before the January window closes.
Bayern offer more than £20m for Hudson-Odoi
The Bavarians have made a second bid for the Chelsea teenager
Bayern Munich have submitted a fresh offer in excess of £20 million ($25m) for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Sky Sports.
After reports suggesting an offer of £13.5m ($17m) had been rejected, a new bid has been made.
Chelsea are thought to be demanding £22.5m ($28.5m) for the 18-year-old, however with 18 months left on his contract they are running out of time to recoup a fee.
Lazio after Darmian with Zappacosta as plan B
Lazio are hoping to sign Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, with Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta their second choice, claims the Mirror.
The Serie A side were in for Darmian in the summer, but failed to convince United to part with the Italy international.
Should a return move fail, Lazio will move on to Zappacosta, who has made just two Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.
Tottenham swoop for Rabiot as Barca waver
Tottenham are ready to make an offer for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January, reports Paris United.
With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Rabiot had agreed a deal with Barcelona for 2019-20. However, Rabiot's mother - who acts as his agent - has increased her demand for a signing bonus from €10 million (£9m/$11m) to €15m (£13m/$17m).
That has encouraged Spurs, whose offer of an €8m (£7m/$9m) annual salary is nevertheless still considered to be too small by the Rabiot camp.
Newcastle transfer plans stall with takeover in doubt
Newcastle's ability to sign players in January is in doubt due to takeover talks stalling, repotrs the Mirror.
Current owner Mike Ashley has been reluctant to fund any big-money purchases for the squad and is looking to sell the club.
However, none of the four current suitors for the Magpies is close to a deal, leaving Newcastle's January transfer plans up in the air.