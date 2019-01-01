Zidane wants to bring Hakimi back from Dortmund
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Achraf Hakimi back early from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, reports AS.
The Frenchman has been impressed with Hakimi's displays in Germany and sees him as the ideal competition for Marcelo at left-back.
But Hakimi is only halfway through a two-year loan with Dortmund, and the Bundesliga club don't want to let him get away early.
Coutinho faces Barcelona axe
The club believes the Brazilian is "not a Barcelona player"
Philippe Coutinho is set to be sold by Barcelona after his awful display in the club's Champions League defeat to Liverpool, according to ESPN FC.
Coutinho struggled in the semi-final against his former club, leading a club source to tell ESPN FC that "Coutinho is not a Barcelona player, that's been made clear."
The Brazilian isn't likely to be the only casualty of Barcelona's collapse, with manager Ernesto Valverde's future also up in the air.
Lukaku set for talks to determine future at Man Utd
Romelu Lukaku is set to hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his Manchester United future, reports the Evening Standard.
Solskjaer is planning on the striker being part of his squad next season, but United could offload the Belgian should he express a desire to leave.
Lukaku's possible exit could be complicated by United's desire to recoup the £75 million ($98m) they paid Everton for his services two years ago.
Godin agrees three-year Inter deal
Diego Godin has agreed a three-year contract with Inter worth €6.5 million per season, reports ESPN FC.
The Uruguay international announced earlier this week that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid after nine seasons with the club.
And the 33-year-old now appears set to continue his career in Serie A.
Chelsea yet to hold contract talks with Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are yet to hold talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi over a new contract as the club continues to ponder his future, according to the Daily Mail.
The teenage star's contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and Chelsea could opt to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free.
Despite his serious achilles injury at the end of the season, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United are still monitoring Hudson-Odoi's situation.
Southampton planning £30m Mitrovic move
Southampton are planning a £30 million ($39m) bid for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, reports the Express.
Mitrovic scored 11 goals for Fulham this season but his future is up in the air after the club were relegated from the Premier League.
Crystal Palace are also keeping an eye on the Serbia star's situation.