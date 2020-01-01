Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has re-signed with on a three-year deal that could be worth up to £55 million ($70m) should he see out his contract, claims The Times.

The 31-year-old will earn around £350,000 a week once loyalty payments and bonuses are added to his increased base wage of £250,000.

Aubameyang scored in the Gunners' first Premier League game of the season in a 3-0 win over .