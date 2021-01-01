Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton mull Benitez appointment

Zurich hire Breitenreite as head coach
Zurich have hired Andre Breitenreiter as their next manager, revealing a two-year contract for the German on their official social media feed.
Breitenreiter last managed at Hannover in 2019.
De Gea expects Man Utd stay
David De Gea expects to stay at Manchester United through the summer despite intense speculation that he is set to leave, claims The Sun.
Not only that, but the Spaniard also reportedly believes he will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper over Dean Henderson.
De Gea and Henderson split time in the lineup in 2020-21.
Pratley joins Leyton Orient as new captain
🗞 First summer signing, and your new Club Captain!— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 9, 2021
Read all about it, as Darren Pratley checks in at The O's.
Werder Bremen sign Jung on free transfer
Werder Bremen have announced on their official social media accounts the signing of Anthony Jung on a free transfer.
Jung, a 29-year-old left-back, most recently played for Brondby.
Ajax tracking €16m Alvarez Martinez
Ajax are tracking forward Augustin Alvarez Martinez at Penarol, claims Diario El Dia. He has a reported €16 million ($20m/£14m) release clause.
The Dutch side, of course, served as the landing spot for fellow Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez more than a decade ago, and could look to continue their tradition of developing top attacking talent from the South American nation.
Schalke add defender
🆕 Right-back Reinhold #Ranftl joins the club from LASK ✍️— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) June 9, 2021
Welcome to Schalke, Reini!
Everton mull Benitez appointment (The Telegraph)
It would be a shock move for the Toffees to go after the former boss of a top rival
Everton are considering whether they should offer former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez a contract after losing Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, according to The Telegraph.
Benitez resigned from his post at Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League earlier this year amid the mental of the pandemic on his family, and he is said to want another crack at the Premier League, where in addition to the Reds he has coached Chelsea and Newcastle.
Other managers linked to Everton in the report are Roberto Martinez, Christophe Galtier and Graham Potter.