Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane open to Tottenham extension

Dybala reveals upcoming Juventus contract talks
Paulo Dybala revealed that he is expecting to resume negotiations with Juventus over a new contract after leading the Italian giants to a comfortable Champions League win on Tuesday.
The Argentine netted from the penalty spot during a 3-0 victory over Malmo, with Alex Sandro and Alvaro Morata joining him on the score-sheet.
Ben Arfa close to Tunisia move
Hatem Ben Arfa is close to signing with ES Tunis of the Tunisia top flight, writes RMC Sport.
The French forward has been looking for a new home after a one-year stint with Bordeaux last term.
Pedri renewal top priority for Barca
Barcelona are eager to ensure Pedri remains with the club long-term and want to sort a contract extension as soon as possible, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been perhaps the most impressive youngster in world football in the calendar year, and the Blaugrana want to make him the face of their next generation.
Huntelaar set for retirement
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will officially announce his retirement from professional football in the coming days, according to VI.
The veteran striker played nine matches for Schalke last year as the troubled German club failed to avoid relegation.
Honda joins Lithuanian outfit Suduva
Kane open to Spurs extension (Eurosport)
The striker would be open to a deal that includes a release clause
Harry Kane would be open to signing an extension at Tottenham if the offer includes a release clause, claims Eurosport.
Such an outcome once seemed an impossible development, but with Manchester City now said to have moved on from their pursuit, he may want to secure a pay rise as a security measure in case his market value were to diminish.
With a release clause, he would no longer be held back by Spurs against his wishes. However, chairman Daniel Levy is said to hate the concept of release clauses and may be difficult to convince.