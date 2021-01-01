Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Bayern close to signing teenage Chelsea talent Soglo

2021-07-27T23:00:20Z

Bayern Munich are very close to signing 16-year-old Chelsea talent Emran Soglo, Goal can confirm.

Soglo, a central attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, is currently in Munich and trained last week with the Bayern U17 squad. After impressing, he is now with the U19s.

No final decision has yet been made, however Bayern have been impressed and will offer a contract which Soglo is keen to accept.

Petkovic leaves Switzerland to take over at Bordeaux

2021-07-27T22:30:28Z

Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish (Daily Mail)

2021-07-27T21:59:56Z

Aston Villa however are said to be holding out for £100m

Manchester City will make their first official bid for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, with a £75 million offer being prepared, according to the Daily Mail.

While the bid will also have add-ons, Villa are said to be holding out for at least £100m - and will make Grealish a huge £150,000-a-week offer in an attempt to convince him to stay.

Grealish has been a long-term target for City, having impressed in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

