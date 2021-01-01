Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG rejected €80m Barca bid for Neymar

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Neymar PSG 2021-22
Getty Images

Dortmund won't sell Bellingham next summer (90min)

2021-09-09T00:00:21Z

The teenage star has been linked with a move back to England

Borussia Dortmund have no plans to sell Jude Bellingham next summer, reports 90min.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to England, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all admirers.

But Dortmund are set to tie down the England international to a new contract and have no intention of selling.

James turned down Basaksehir move

2021-09-08T22:45:33Z

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez turned down the chance to join Istanbul Basaksehir on loan, reports VOLE.

The Toffees have been looking to offload the Colombian, who does not figure in the club's plans.

Though Everton and Basaksehir had agreed on the framework of a deal, James and his management could not be convinced.

James Rodriguez Everton Colombia
Getty Images

'Chucky' Ferreyra nears Colo Colo move

2021-09-08T22:35:07Z

Colo Colo are close to the signing of striker Facundo "Chucky" Ferreyra, reports En Cancha.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Celta Vigo at the end of last season.

Ferreyra has also played for Espanyol, Benfica, Newcastle and Shakhtar Donetsk.

PSG rejected €80m Barca bid for Neymar (Le10Sport)

2021-09-08T22:25:51Z

Laporta admitted club's interest in Brazilian star

Paris Saint-Germain turned down an offer worth €80 million (£69m/$95m) from Barcelona to bring back Neymar this summer, claims Le10Sport.

Barca president Joan Laporta revealed the club's interest in a summer move earlier this week, but negotiations ultimately did not prosper.

Stuttgart keen on permanent Mavropanos deal

2021-09-08T22:06:44Z

Stuttgart are set to land Arsenal defender Kostas Mavropanos on a permanent deal, according to Bild.

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining the Bundesliga outfit on loan prior to last season after playing sparingly with the Gunners.

Stuttgart have an option to make the defender's loan permanent for just £2.6 million. 