Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino edging closer to Tottenham exit

Championship duo eye Celtic star Hayes
Championship sides Swansea and Stoke are interested in signing Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, according to the Sun.
The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season so can sign a pre-contract agreement from January.
Neil Lennon's side are reluctant to let Hayes leave, but know they face a race against time if they are to reach an agreement over a new deal.
Spain set to address coach rumours
Enrique rumoured to be making a return
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called a news conference for Tuesday amid reports Luis Enrique will replace Robert Moreno as Spain coach.
Moreno did not address the media after a 5-0 victory over Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday.
Galaxy extend Pavon loan
LA Galaxy have extended Cristian Pavon's loan from Boca Juniors to cover the 2020 MLS regular season.
The 23-year-old scored four goals and registered 11 assists in just 13 appearances during his loan spell last season.
He's staying.#LAGalaxy extend loan for forward Cristian Pavon— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 18, 2019
Pochettino edging closer to Tottenham exit
Spurs reportedly ready to make a change
Mauricio Pochettino's departure from Tottenham is now a matter of when, rather than if, with the club already considering replacements, reports the Mail.
The Argentine has struggled to get his side performing on a consistent basis this season, with the north London club currently languishing 14th in the Premier League and without an away win since January.
Private talks over a possible departure are believed to have already taken place, with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Carlo Ancelotti considered as potential replacements.
West Ham consider Benitez as Pellegrini replacement
West Ham may turn to Rafael Benitez if current manager Manuel Pellegrini fails to turn the team's sliding form around, according to the Mirror.
Pellegrini has found himself under pressure after a run of six games without a win.
That has prompted the Hammers to consider a move for Benitez, who is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. The Spaniard came close to moving to the London Stadium prior to his move to Real Madrid in 2015.