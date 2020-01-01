Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal decide to sell Aubameyang

AC Milan want Jovic to replace Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to leave AC Milan at the end of the season and the Serie A side are on the hunt for a successor.
Luka Jovic has emerged as a top candidate to take the Swedish icon’s place. The Rossoneri tried to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, but he opted to join Real Madrid instead.
The striker has struggled in Spain so far, however, and Calciomercato reports he could end up at San Siro after all.
Dortmund want Arsenal youngster Saka
Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, The Mirror says.
The 18-year-old winger and full-back has made 30 appearances for the Gunners this season and has impressed the Bundesliga side.
He is not the only English youngster they are chasing, however, as Birmingham star Jude Bellingham is also on their radar.
Everton plot move for AZ star
Arsenal give up on Aubameyang contract extension
Inter are top candidates to sign Gabon star
Arsenal are ready to cash-in on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Express.
The Gunners have been unable to convince the Gabon international to sign a new contract and have decided to stop trying.He looks set to leave the north London outfit this summer, with Inter said to be the front-runners to sign him.
Real Madrid eye Uruguayan teenager
Real Madrid are eager to sign 18-year-old Facundo Pellistri this summer.
AS claims the Spanish side have been scouting the Penarol winger, but they are not the only team interested, as Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also tracking him.