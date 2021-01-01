Real Madrid plan Casemiro successor
Pearson poised for Bristol City
Nigel Pearson is set to be handed the reins at Bristol City until the end of the season, per The Guardian.
The 57-year-old, best known for his two spells with Leicester City, is set to succeed Dean Holden in the hot seat.
Pearson was most recently in charge of Watford.
Martinez nears Inter extension
Lautaro Martinez is closing in on an extension that would keep him at Inter until 2025, say Todo Fichajes.
Having bagged a brace in today's Milan derby to help move Antonio Conte's side four points clear at the Serie A summit, the striker is now nearing a new deal.
At just 23, the Argentine is already emerging as one of the best in the business up front this year.
Man Utd close on Donnarumma
Manchester United have reportedly closed a deal for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, claim Todo Fichajes.
The Red Devils are said to have secured the shotstopper ahead of rivals such as Juventus and Bayern Munich on a provisional basis.
United have struggled with long-term keeper David De Gea this season, with the Spaniard under pressure from Dean Henderson and responsible for several crucial errors.
Rangers set to bag Sakala
Rangers will beat out a host of English clubs in claiming the signature of Fashion Sakala, reports The Sun.
The Zambia forward is expected to sign at Ibrox on a free transfer from Oostende, joining the Scottish outfit as they sit on the cusp of a first top-flight title since 2011.
He will head to Glasgow with his new side having fended off multiple Championship outfits.
Sarri spurned Marseille approach
Confirmed. Jorge Sampaoli is set to sign his contract as new Olympique Marseille manager until June 2023. Last details to be sorted then it’s gonna be announced. Maurizio Sarri turned down OM bid two weeks ago. 🔵 #OM #Sampaoli— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2021
Zaha to hand in Palace transfer request (Todo Fichajes)
Eagles attacker intends Selhurst Park exit
Wilfried Zaha intends to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and will hand in a transfer request to force a move if needed, claims Todo Fichajes.
The Eagles attacker was linked with the exit at Selhurst Park last year but was kept onto by Roy Hodgson's side, in something of a coup.
But the former England-turned-Ivory Coast international is determined to move on this time, with old club Manchester United one touted destination.