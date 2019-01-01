Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil close to securing Arsenal exit

Vinicius Junior could be the subject of a bidding war this January, with the Brazilian unhappy at .

The highly-rated 19-year-old attacker has struggled for goals at the Spanish giants and feels let down by coach Zinedine Zidane, according to Eldesmarque.com.

It has led a number of clubs to express an interest in him, including , , , and from the Premier League.

, and are also thought to be keen on acquiring his services, should Madrid permit his exit.