Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up £80m Sancho bid

Gabby Agbonlahor hopes that former Aston Villa loanee Axel Tuanzebe can be lured back to Birmingham in the coming transfer window.

“He’s the sort of player that would push the two Villa centre-halves at the moment," Agbonlahor told Football Insider of the Manchester United defender.

“He’s got great pace, he’s a great player and he’s played at Aston Villa before. He can play at right-back too so he can fill in at that position.

“One hundred per cent, it’s something Villa should be looking at."