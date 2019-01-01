Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal in talks to sign ex-Porto ace Brahimi

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Mikel Obi joins Turkish outfit

2019-07-01T21:35:00Z

Dalot sends message after Wan-Bissaka arrival

2019-07-01T21:15:00Z

Forgotten Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has sent a determined message to the club's hierarchy following the £50 million ($63.5m) transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The signing of the Crystal Palace defender in Dalot's favoured position has sparked speculation about the 20-year-old's future at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese player used social media to signal his intent to fight for a position in the first team.

"Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! @manutd," Dalot wrote on his Twitter account accompanied by pictures of himself training.

Moreno hails Liverpool memories

2019-07-01T20:55:00Z

Alberto Moreno has paid tribute to Liverpool and their supporters following his release, thanking them for allowing him to play "a smal part" in the club's storied history.

The former Sevilla man, who spent five seasons with the Reds, was released by the club following their Champions League success last month, in which he was an unused substitute.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game-time in 2018-19, with Andrew Robertson preferred in his position, though he did feature in both the Premier League and Europe for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Leeds secure loan pair

2019-07-01T20:35:00Z

West Ham open to selling Chicharito

2019-07-01T20:15:00Z

West Ham would be willing to sell Chicharito - but it would have to be for the right price, per ESPN.

The Mexico international has indicated that he will leave the Hammers if a deal can be found that is agreeable to both parties and the Premier League club have indicated they will negotiate if any offers are made.

The 31-year-old has established himself as a key star for the East London outfit.

Arsenal move "a dream" for Zaha

2019-07-01T19:35:00Z

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha would realise a childhood dream if he was to sign for Arsenal, according to the Ivory Coast forward's brother.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates during the transfer window, following another stellar season at Selhurst Park.

The former England international remains a firm favourite among fans, with a string of impressive performances under Roy Hodgson this year.

Benfica's Krovinovic to join West Brom on loan

2019-07-01T19:18:55Z

Filip Krovinovic will join West Brom on a season-long loan from Benfica, according to A Bola.

The 23-year-old Croatian will join up with compatriot Slaven Bilic, who is currently in charge of West Brom.

The Championship side will pay around €350,000 to hire Krovinovic, who made just nine appearances for the Portuguese side last term.

Lazio agree €10m Lazzarri deal

2019-07-01T19:03:53Z

Lazio are set to sign Manuel Lazzarri from SPALSky Sport in Italy reports.

The 25-year-old midfielder will join the capital club for around €10 million (£9m/$11m) while Alessandro Murgia will go the opposite direction as part of the deal.

De Jong completes Sevilla switch

2019-07-01T18:48:40Z

Sevilla have signed striker Luuk de Jong from PSV, it has been confirmed.

The Spanish side are said to have paid around €13 million to land last season's Eredivisie top scorer, who signed a four-year contract.

Benitez agrees China move

2019-07-01T18:33:39Z

Dalian Yifang snap up ex-Newcastle boss

Rafael Benitez has agreed to take over as coach of Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

The Spaniard left Newcastle after his contract expired on Sunday but has already decided on his next step, according to Sky Sports.

Neymar & Griezmann deals depend on Semedo

2019-07-01T18:17:43Z

Nelson Semedo may be the integral part of Barcelona’s summer pursuit of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.

The Spanish champions are still hoping to land both attackers, having already made a bid for Atletico Madrid star Griezmann.

But they are worried that the €126 million investment will make it impossible to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

That's where Semedo comes in. The Blaugrana could include Semedo as part of their offer for Griezmann to lower Madrid's asking price.

Hernandez having AC Milan medical ahead of €20m move

2019-07-01T17:46:09Z

Theo Hernandez is on the verge of joining AC Milan from Real Madrid in a €20 million deal.

The 21-year-old left-back arrived in Milan on Monday night to have a medical and will complete the second part of it on Tuesday.

Arsenal launch £40m bid for Zaha

2019-07-01T17:00:00Z

Arsenal have tabled a £40m ($50.6m) move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, reports Sky Sports News.

The Eagles had reportedly placed a £100m ($126m) price tag on the former England-turned-Ivory Coast international.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his strongest season to date last year, netting 10 goals in 34 league games.

Chelsea complete €45m Kovacic Signing

2019-07-01T16:45:00Z

Chelsea have completed the €45 million (£40m/$51m) signing of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid in what is likely to be the club’s only signing of the summer transfer window.

Kovacic spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge and has been able to join Chelsea permanently, despite the club’s transfer ban, due to the Blues holding his registration.

A fee for the 25-year-old was agreed last week, followed by personal terms, with Kovacic signing a five-year contract with the Europa League winners.

Zenit terminate Marchisio contract

2019-07-01T16:30:00Z

Bayern keen on Dembele

2019-07-01T16:15:00Z

Bayern Munich have made Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele a priority signing for the transfer window, according to France Football.

The Bundesliga outfit are looking for a replacement for club legend Arjen Robben with Leroy Sane and Callum Odson-Hudoi having been considered as other options.

However, Dembele is now the first choice for chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge who will look to bring the Frenchman into his ranks from Camp Nou.

Saints confirm Ings

2019-07-01T16:00:00Z

Southampton have completed the permanent transfer of Liverpool forward Danny Ings following his season on loan, the club has confirmed.

Former Burnley star Ings made the move to Anfield in 2015 but was limited to just 25 appearances across the following three seasons.

He subsequently made the move to Saints on loan ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and will now officially join them at St Mary's Stadium.

Derby eye Cocu as Lampard replacement

2019-07-01T15:30:00Z

Derby County are posed for further talks with former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu over replacing Frank Lampard as manager, per The Telegraph.

The Rams are expected to see their current boss depart for old club Chelsea and are continuing the search for a potential replacement.

Owner Mel Morris sees Cocu as his favoured choice to take the reins at Pride Park and the two will meet later this week.

‘Zaha not the right option for Arsenal at £100m’

2019-07-01T15:00:00Z

Wilfried Zaha’s quality is not in doubt, but former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour is not convinced that he is the answer for Arsenal at £100 million ($127m).

The ex-Gunners star has told Sky Sports: “He’d be a good signing but it depends on how much he is going to go for. Reportedly £100m, which is a lot of money."

Mounie wanted by Premier League quartet

2019-07-01T14:45:00Z

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie is a target for four Premier League clubs, reports TEAMtalk.

Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Watford have all made enquiries about bringing the Terriers forward back to the English top-flight after seeing him suffer relegation in 2018-19.

Man City win race for Felix Correia

2019-07-01T14:30:00Z

Manchester City have beaten the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to the signing of Sporting winger Felix Correia, claims the Manchester Evening News.

The 18-year-old is expected in England shortly to finalise a move, with it suggested that a £6.2 million ($8m) fee has been agreed for his services.

'Liverpool must spend again and keep on improving squad’

2019-07-01T14:15:00Z

Liverpool will have to spend again this summer as they need to “keep on improving their squad” in order to remain competitive, says Patrick Berger.

The former Reds star has told The Mirror: "Liverpool and even Manchester City must keep on ­improving their squad and keep the same quality and hunger in order to be up there again next season."

Man Utd seal deal for Spanish starlet

2019-07-01T14:00:00Z

Manchester United have tied up a £600,000 deal for 16-year-old wonderkid Mateo Mejia, according to The Sun.

The highly-rated youngster is linking up with the Red Devils from Real Zaragoza.

Bale to Inter talk rubbished

2019-07-01T13:45:00Z

Gareth Bale's agent has, to ESPN, branded talk of the Real Madrid forward joining Inter on loan as "rubbish".

The Wales international continues to see a summer move mooted, but no suitable option has been found as yet.

Rashford signs new Man Utd deal

2019-07-01T13:17:10Z

Forward commits future to Red Devils

Marcus Rashford has agreed a new contract at Manchester United through to 2023, with the deal including the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.

The 21-year-old was set to see his previous deal at Old Trafford expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Lovren's representatives in Italy

2019-07-01T13:15:00Z

Dejan Lovren's representative's are in Italy for talks over a proposed move from Liverpool to AC Milan, reports the Daily Mail.

The Croatia international is being linked with a switch to Serie A after slipping down the pecking order at Anfield.

Bosnich urges Man Utd to sign Kante

2019-07-01T12:58:12Z

Manchester United should be considering a move to bring in N’Golo Kante alongside Paul Pogba, claims Mark Bosnich.

He is not the first to suggest that another World Cup-winning midfielder would offer obvious benefits to the Red Devils.

The former goalkeeper is, however, the latest to claim that Kante could bring the best out of Pogba at Old Trafford and bring unwelcome transfer talk around the 26-year-old to a close.

Arsenal in talks to sign ex-Porto ace Brahimi

2019-07-01T12:48:19Z

Gunners close in on first summer signing

Arsenal are in talks to sign attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving FC Porto at the end of last season, but he has not yet agreed to personal terms with the Gunners.

Brahimi helped Porto finish the 2018-19 campaign second in the Primeira Liga, scoring 13 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona eyeing Milan's Rodriguez

2019-07-01T12:28:16Z

Barcelona are interested in signing AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, according to La Repubblica.

The Spanish champions want the 26-year-old to serve in a backup role behind Jordi Alba but will have to part with around €15m (£13m, $17m) to secure a deal.

Rodriguez appeared in 35 Serie A matches for Milan last season.

Barella nears switch to Roma

2019-07-01T11:59:31Z

Cagliari midfielder Nico Barella is closing in on a transfer to AS Roma, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete a move to Stadio Olimpico for around €50 million ($57m, £45m), snubbing interest from the likes of Inter and Chelsea.

Barella racked up 35 Serie A appearances in total for Cagliari last season, scoring once.

Valencia set to sign Cheryshev permanently

2019-07-01T11:29:09Z

Valencia have reached a preliminary agreement to sign Villarreal midfielder Denis Cheryshev on a permanent deal this summer.

The club revealed the news on their official website over the weekend, following the 28-year-old's successful loan spell last season.

Cheryshev contributed two goals and two assists in 27 La Liga appearances for Valencia last term.

Che Adams completes Southampton transfer

2019-07-01T11:06:32Z

Che Adams has signed for Southampton from Birmingham City for a £15m fee ($19m) - as per the Southern Daily Echo.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five year deal with the Saints, becoming their second major signing of the summer.

Adams hit 22 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Birmingham last season.

Targett signs for Aston Villa

2019-07-01T10:57:22Z

Southampton full back Matt Targett has completed a move to Aston Villa for a fee believed to be around £15 million ($19m) - as per the Southern Daily Echo.

The 23-year-old leaves St Mary's after a 15-year association with the club, becoming Villa's fourth signing of the summer.

Leipzig close to Nkunku deal

2019-07-01T10:29:51Z

RB Leipzig are on the verge of signing Paris Saint Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to Sky Germany via Canal Supporters.

The deal could end up being worth €20 million ($23m, £18m) in total with add-ons, with an announcement expected this week.

Arsenal were also thought to be chasing Nkunku, who made 22 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season.

Who's next for Newcastle?

2019-07-01T10:00:00Z

Fenerbahce keen on Gustavo

2019-07-01T09:45:00Z

Luiz Gustavo is attracting interest from Fenerbahce, reports France Football.

The Brazilian midfielder could be among the players moved out by Ligue 1 outfit Marseille this summer.

Everton eye permanent Zouma deal

2019-07-01T09:35:00Z

Everton are keen to secure a permanent deal to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma following his successful loan spell at Goodison Park last summer.

The France international played a key role under Marco Silva last term, and Goal can confirm the former Watford boss wants Zouma to return so as to retain continuity in his backline.

'Guardiola is happy at Man City'

2019-07-01T09:30:00Z

Pep Guardiola is settled and “very happy” at Manchester City, says former assistant Domenec Torrent, with the Catalan expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Torrent has told The Sun: "You never know in the future but right now he's fine there."

Bayern Munich snap up Singh

2019-07-01T09:00:00Z

Bayern Munich have officially signed New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh from A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The 20-year-old has joined the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal but will initially play for Bayern Munich II in Germany's third tier.

Roma bring in Diawara

2019-07-01T08:57:06Z

Chelsea confirm Higuain return to Juventus

2019-07-01T08:45:00Z

Chelsea have confirmed Gonzalo Higuain has left the club, with the Europa League winners opting not to extend his loan from Juventus or pursue a permanent deal.

It has also been revealed that Gary Cahill, Rob Green, Eduardo and Kyle Scott have left the Blues, although no announcement has been made on Mateo Kovacic's future.

Derby expecting Lampard to reach Chelsea agreement

2019-07-01T08:18:20Z

Derby are working “on the assumption that Frank Lampard will reach an agreement with Chelsea”, with a manager still in talks with the Blues having been excused from pre-season training.

A statement from the Rams read: "On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."

Napoli could hijack Arsenal's move for Tierney

2019-07-01T07:58:45Z

Napoli are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who is also a target for Arsenal - as Metro Sport reports.

The Gunners have already seen one bid for the 22-year-old rejected and are expected to come back with an improved offer, but the Italian giants are poised to swoop in and steal his signature.

Celtic want at least £25 million ($32m) for Tierney, who was a key player for the club during the 2018-19 campaign.

Dendoncker signs permanent Wolves deal

2019-07-01T07:28:57Z

Leander Dendoncker has signed a permanent deal at Wolves, as the club have announced on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Molineux from Anderlecht, helping Nuno Espirito Santo's side finish seventh in the Premier League.

Barca ready to splash cash for Inter's Martinez

2019-07-01T06:59:16Z

Barcelona are preparing a £100 million ($127m) bid for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Radio La Red via the Daily Star.

The Spanish champions are eager to bring in extra reinforcements upfront, to relieve some of the pressure on the shoulders of Luis Suarez.

Martinez has impressed for Argentina at this summer's Copa America, scoring twice during the team's run to the semi-finals.

Leeds considering move for Caicedo

2019-07-01T06:29:15Z

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds, according to Imperio via the Daily Star.

Whites manager Marco Bielsa is an admirer of the former Manchester City ace and has £10m ($13m) to spend after selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham.

Caicedo contributed eight goals and two assists for Lazio in Serie A last season.

Juve eyeing swoop for Burnley's McNeil

2019-07-01T06:02:37Z

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is the subject of interest from Juventus, according to The Sun.

The Clarets want £30 million ($38m) for the 19-year-old, who is also on Tottenham's radar.

McNeil contributed three goals and five assists in 21 Premier League matches for Burnley last season.

Tebas hopes Barca skip out on Neymar

2019-07-01T05:33:06Z

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he hopes Barcelona do not sign Neymar this summer.

Tebas criticized the winger's character, saying that he believes he is not a positive addition to La Liga.

Liverpool willing to welcome back Coutinho

2019-07-01T03:00:39Z

Liverpool are prepared to take Philippe Coutinho back from Barcelona, just 18 months after he moved the other way.

The Daily Mirror says, quoting Le 10 Sport, that Coutinho's statement that he would never join Manchester United out of respect for his former club has softened attitudes at Anfield towards him.

Coutinho has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou since his £142m ($180m) transfer last January and he was booed on occasions last year.

Lazaro set for Inter medical

2019-07-01T02:35:09Z

Valentino Lazaro is to undergo a medical with Inter on Monday, the Hertha Berlin winger's agent has revealed.

The 23-year-old Austrian international has contributed directly to 16 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons.

Rashford has signed new contract

2019-07-01T02:30:04Z

Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United reports The Daily Telegraph.

The deal could see the striker earn £300,000 per week if certain performance targets are met, according to the report.

That would put the 21-year-old in the upper echelon of earners at the club, though some way short of the highest paid, Alexis Sanchez, who earns £500,000 every seven days.

Juve and Roma swap full-backs

2019-07-01T00:32:01Z

Luca Pellegrini will move from Roma to Juventus and Leonardo Spinazzola will head the other way.

The Giallorossi will pay the Bianconeri €29m ($33m/£26m) over three years for Spinazzola and Juve will shell out €22m over the same period.

Both players have made their reputation on loan, Pellegirini, 20, at Cagliari, and 26-year-old Spinazzola at Atalanta.

Brahimi to sign with Arsenal

2019-06-30T23:01:07Z

Yacine Brahimi will sign with Arsenal on a free transfer after his Porto contract winds down, says A Bola.

The winger turned down three offers from Turkey to join the Gunners according to the report.

Brahimi, who will not officially sign until after his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Algeria is over, played 139 games with Porto over five seasons, scoring 36 goals.

Suarez signs for Celta Vigo

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

Denis Suarez has moved from Barcelona to Celta Vigo in a €13m (£12m/$15m) deal.

The fee could rise by up to €3m if bonus targets are hit.

Barcelona thanked Suarez for his "commitment and dedication" while at Camp Nou.

Solskjaer tells Woodward to sign three players this week

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

Manchester United manager has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club's business done this week so that new players can join the Red Devils on their preseason tours.

The Daily Star reports that Solskjaer has asked Woodward to meet Newcastle's £20m ($25m) valuation for Sean Longstaff after an initlial £15m offer was rejected.

Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are the other players the report names.

United have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea this summer.

Barcelona set to announce Griezmann

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

French striker will make long-awaited move from Atletico Madrid

Ara reports that Barcelona are set to confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann in the coming days after his release clause dropped to €120m (£107m/$136m) at midnight Sunday.

The report in the Catalonian newspaper says Barca do not expect any complications in the deal.

The only wrinkle is thought to be whether the player will leave in a strictly cash deal, or whether a player, possibly Nelson Semedo, will head the other way.

That issue shouldn't stop the Primera Division champions announcing their new player by Wednesday, according to the report.

United could pip Spurs to Ndombele

2019-06-30T23:00:00Z

A fee has been agreed between Lyon and Spurs for the midfielder, but personal terms have not

Manchester United could still sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon despie a fee reportedly being agreed with Spurs.

The France international has not agreed personal terms with the North London side and L'Equipe (via Get Football News France) says that could open the door for the Red Devils.

The report acknowledges that signing Ndombele will be difficult with Paul Pogba still on the books at Old Trafford.

 

 

