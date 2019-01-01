Forgotten right-back Diogo Dalot has sent a determined message to the club's hierarchy following the £50 million ($63.5m) transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The signing of the defender in Dalot's favoured position has sparked speculation about the 20-year-old's future at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese player used social media to signal his intent to fight for a position in the first team.

"Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! @manutd," Dalot wrote on his Twitter account accompanied by pictures of himself training.

