Mikel Obi joins Turkish outfit
Serbest statüde bulunan, Nijerya Milli Takımının kaptanı, Profesyonel Futbolcu John Mikel Obi ile kulübümüze transferi konusunda bir yılı opsiyonlu olmak üzere 2+1 yıllık anlaşma sağlanmıştır.— Trabzonspor Kulübü (@Trabzonspor) June 30, 2019
Detaylar 👉 https://t.co/Wfqj6shOzC pic.twitter.com/dW3jXVhguM
Dalot sends message after Wan-Bissaka arrival
Forgotten Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has sent a determined message to the club's hierarchy following the £50 million ($63.5m) transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The signing of the Crystal Palace defender in Dalot's favoured position has sparked speculation about the 20-year-old's future at Old Trafford, but the Portuguese player used social media to signal his intent to fight for a position in the first team.
"Nothing but hard work, waiting for the new season to kick off! @manutd," Dalot wrote on his Twitter account accompanied by pictures of himself training.
Moreno hails Liverpool memories
Alberto Moreno has paid tribute to Liverpool and their supporters following his release, thanking them for allowing him to play "a smal part" in the club's storied history.
The former Sevilla man, who spent five seasons with the Reds, was released by the club following their Champions League success last month, in which he was an unused substitute.
The 26-year-old has struggled for game-time in 2018-19, with Andrew Robertson preferred in his position, though he did feature in both the Premier League and Europe for Jurgen Klopp's men.
Leeds secure loan pair
✍ | #LUFC are delighted to announce the signings of Jack Harrison and Ben White on season-long loan deals— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 1, 2019
West Ham open to selling Chicharito
West Ham would be willing to sell Chicharito - but it would have to be for the right price, per ESPN.
The Mexico international has indicated that he will leave the Hammers if a deal can be found that is agreeable to both parties and the Premier League club have indicated they will negotiate if any offers are made.
The 31-year-old has established himself as a key star for the East London outfit.
Smith swaps QPR for Millwall
.@mattjpsmith is a #Millwall player... 🙌— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 1, 2019
Arsenal move "a dream" for Zaha
Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha would realise a childhood dream if he was to sign for Arsenal, according to the Ivory Coast forward's brother.
The 26-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates during the transfer window, following another stellar season at Selhurst Park.
The former England international remains a firm favourite among fans, with a string of impressive performances under Roy Hodgson this year.
Benfica's Krovinovic to join West Brom on loan
Filip Krovinovic will join West Brom on a season-long loan from Benfica, according to A Bola.
The 23-year-old Croatian will join up with compatriot Slaven Bilic, who is currently in charge of West Brom.
The Championship side will pay around €350,000 to hire Krovinovic, who made just nine appearances for the Portuguese side last term.
Lazio agree €10m Lazzarri deal
De Jong completes Sevilla switch
Sevilla have signed striker Luuk de Jong from PSV, it has been confirmed.
The Spanish side are said to have paid around €13 million to land last season's Eredivisie top scorer, who signed a four-year contract.
🇳🇱 New ammunition for the #SevillaFC attack! Welcome, Luuk de Jong! 💪 #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/nTp2x8tNiy— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 1, 2019
Benitez agrees China move
Dalian Yifang snap up ex-Newcastle boss
Rafael Benitez has agreed to take over as coach of Chinese side Dalian Yifang.
The Spaniard left Newcastle after his contract expired on Sunday but has already decided on his next step, according to Sky Sports.
Neymar & Griezmann deals depend on Semedo
Nelson Semedo may be the integral part of Barcelona’s summer pursuit of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar.
The Spanish champions are still hoping to land both attackers, having already made a bid for Atletico Madrid star Griezmann.
But they are worried that the €126 million investment will make it impossible to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.
That's where Semedo comes in. The Blaugrana could include Semedo as part of their offer for Griezmann to lower Madrid's asking price.
Juventus sign Rabiot
Juventus have confirmed the signing of Adrien Rabiot.
The midfielder joins the Serie A champions for free after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end.
À bientôt, @Adriien_Rabiiot !https://t.co/bI7QXrM5QN#LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/a04RFGDpxX— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 1, 2019
Hernandez having AC Milan medical ahead of €20m move
Theo Hernandez is on the verge of joining AC Milan from Real Madrid in a €20 million deal.
The 21-year-old left-back arrived in Milan on Monday night to have a medical and will complete the second part of it on Tuesday.
Lazaro completes Inter move
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT— Inter (@Inter_en) July 1, 2019
🏙️ Welcome to Milano!
⚫🔵 Valentino Lazaro is an Inter player! #WelcomeValentino 🇦🇹 #NotForEveryone#FCIM pic.twitter.com/LkU0KNhLoZ
Reyna signs with Dortmund
Teenager Giovanni Reyna has been signed by Borussia Dortmund to their under-19 squad, the club has confirmed.
The son of former Rangers, Manchester City and USMNT star Claudio Reyna, the 16-year-old joins the Bundesliga club's youth programme.
Arsenal launch £40m bid for Zaha
Arsenal have tabled a £40m ($50.6m) move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, reports Sky Sports News.
The Eagles had reportedly placed a £100m ($126m) price tag on the former England-turned-Ivory Coast international.
The 26-year-old enjoyed his strongest season to date last year, netting 10 goals in 34 league games.
Chelsea complete €45m Kovacic Signing
Chelsea have completed the €45 million (£40m/$51m) signing of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid in what is likely to be the club’s only signing of the summer transfer window.
Kovacic spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge and has been able to join Chelsea permanently, despite the club’s transfer ban, due to the Blues holding his registration.
A fee for the 25-year-old was agreed last week, followed by personal terms, with Kovacic signing a five-year contract with the Europa League winners.
Zenit terminate Marchisio contract
The club can confirm that Claudio Marchisio's contract has been mutually terminated.— FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) July 1, 2019
Zenit would like to thank Claudio for his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/yu27GeBsMZ
Bayern keen on Dembele
Bayern Munich have made Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele a priority signing for the transfer window, according to France Football.
The Bundesliga outfit are looking for a replacement for club legend Arjen Robben with Leroy Sane and Callum Odson-Hudoi having been considered as other options.
However, Dembele is now the first choice for chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge who will look to bring the Frenchman into his ranks from Camp Nou.
Saints confirm Ings
Southampton have completed the permanent transfer of Liverpool forward Danny Ings following his season on loan, the club has confirmed.
Former Burnley star Ings made the move to Anfield in 2015 but was limited to just 25 appearances across the following three seasons.
He subsequently made the move to Saints on loan ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and will now officially join them at St Mary's Stadium.
Watford sign Baggies' Dawson
Centre-back announced.#WelcomeDawson pic.twitter.com/bF4rqlb77N— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 1, 2019
Derby eye Cocu as Lampard replacement
Derby County are posed for further talks with former Netherlands midfielder Phillip Cocu over replacing Frank Lampard as manager, per The Telegraph.
The Rams are expected to see their current boss depart for old club Chelsea and are continuing the search for a potential replacement.
Owner Mel Morris sees Cocu as his favoured choice to take the reins at Pride Park and the two will meet later this week.
Chelsea academy trio handed new deals
✍️ New deals for three of our Academy boys... https://t.co/vJeACnFglJ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2019
‘Zaha not the right option for Arsenal at £100m’
Wilfried Zaha’s quality is not in doubt, but former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour is not convinced that he is the answer for Arsenal at £100 million ($127m).
The ex-Gunners star has told Sky Sports: “He’d be a good signing but it depends on how much he is going to go for. Reportedly £100m, which is a lot of money."
Check out the full story here.
Mounie wanted by Premier League quartet
Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie is a target for four Premier League clubs, reports TEAMtalk.
Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Watford have all made enquiries about bringing the Terriers forward back to the English top-flight after seeing him suffer relegation in 2018-19.
Watford wrap up Dawson deal
Centre-back announced.#WelcomeDawson pic.twitter.com/bF4rqlb77N— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 1, 2019
Man City win race for Felix Correia
Manchester City have beaten the likes of Barcelona and Juventus to the signing of Sporting winger Felix Correia, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The 18-year-old is expected in England shortly to finalise a move, with it suggested that a £6.2 million ($8m) fee has been agreed for his services.
'Liverpool must spend again and keep on improving squad’
Liverpool will have to spend again this summer as they need to “keep on improving their squad” in order to remain competitive, says Patrick Berger.
The former Reds star has told The Mirror: "Liverpool and even Manchester City must keep on improving their squad and keep the same quality and hunger in order to be up there again next season."
Jason joins Los Che
OFFICIAL STATEMENT | David Remeseiro 'Jason'— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) July 1, 2019
📰➡️https://t.co/qYypbsas94#WelcomeJason pic.twitter.com/2ItbvZCNoV
Chelsea youngsters pen fresh terms
✍️ New deals for three of our Academy boys... https://t.co/vJeACnFglJ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2019
Man Utd seal deal for Spanish starlet
Manchester United have tied up a £600,000 deal for 16-year-old wonderkid Mateo Mejia, according to The Sun.
The highly-rated youngster is linking up with the Red Devils from Real Zaragoza.
Bale to Inter talk rubbished
Gareth Bale's agent has, to ESPN, branded talk of the Real Madrid forward joining Inter on loan as "rubbish".
The Wales international continues to see a summer move mooted, but no suitable option has been found as yet.
Dortmund snap up Mateu Morey
Borussia Dortmund has completed the signing of @mateujaume2 from @FCBarcelona on a 5-year contract! pic.twitter.com/mNfLWMh47S— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 1, 2019
Rashford signs new Man Utd deal
Forward commits future to Red Devils
Marcus Rashford has agreed a new contract at Manchester United through to 2023, with the deal including the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.
The 21-year-old was set to see his previous deal at Old Trafford expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
Lovren's representatives in Italy
Bosnich urges Man Utd to sign Kante
Manchester United should be considering a move to bring in N’Golo Kante alongside Paul Pogba, claims Mark Bosnich.
He is not the first to suggest that another World Cup-winning midfielder would offer obvious benefits to the Red Devils.
The former goalkeeper is, however, the latest to claim that Kante could bring the best out of Pogba at Old Trafford and bring unwelcome transfer talk around the 26-year-old to a close.
Read the full story on Goal.
Arsenal in talks to sign ex-Porto ace Brahimi
Gunners close in on first summer signing
Arsenal are in talks to sign attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving FC Porto at the end of last season, but he has not yet agreed to personal terms with the Gunners.
Brahimi helped Porto finish the 2018-19 campaign second in the Primeira Liga, scoring 13 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions.
Barcelona eyeing Milan's Rodriguez
Barcelona are interested in signing AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, according to La Repubblica.
The Spanish champions want the 26-year-old to serve in a backup role behind Jordi Alba but will have to part with around €15m (£13m, $17m) to secure a deal.
Rodriguez appeared in 35 Serie A matches for Milan last season.
Barella nears switch to Roma
Cagliari midfielder Nico Barella is closing in on a transfer to AS Roma, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The 22-year-old is expected to complete a move to Stadio Olimpico for around €50 million ($57m, £45m), snubbing interest from the likes of Inter and Chelsea.
Barella racked up 35 Serie A appearances in total for Cagliari last season, scoring once.
Valencia set to sign Cheryshev permanently
Valencia have reached a preliminary agreement to sign Villarreal midfielder Denis Cheryshev on a permanent deal this summer.
The club revealed the news on their official website over the weekend, following the 28-year-old's successful loan spell last season.
Cheryshev contributed two goals and two assists in 27 La Liga appearances for Valencia last term.
Che Adams completes Southampton transfer
Che Adams has signed for Southampton from Birmingham City for a £15m fee ($19m) - as per the Southern Daily Echo.
The 22-year-old has agreed a five year deal with the Saints, becoming their second major signing of the summer.
Adams hit 22 goals in 46 Championship appearances for Birmingham last season.
The Ralph Express rolls on!— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 1, 2019
Departing: Birmingham
Destination: Southampton
Welcome aboard, @CheAdams_! #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/FcE8duLkfd
Targett signs for Aston Villa
Southampton full back Matt Targett has completed a move to Aston Villa for a fee believed to be around £15 million ($19m) - as per the Southern Daily Echo.
The 23-year-old leaves St Mary's after a 15-year association with the club, becoming Villa's fourth signing of the summer.
#TargettAcquired 🎯— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 1, 2019
We are delighted to confirm the signing of @MattyTargett from Southampton for an undisclosed fee 👉 https://t.co/unLWfuxb9Y#MondayMotivation #AVFC pic.twitter.com/46ULm7lySp
Leipzig close to Nkunku deal
RB Leipzig are on the verge of signing Paris Saint Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to Sky Germany via Canal Supporters.
The deal could end up being worth €20 million ($23m, £18m) in total with add-ons, with an announcement expected this week.
Arsenal were also thought to be chasing Nkunku, who made 22 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season.
Who's next for Newcastle?
Fenerbahce keen on Gustavo
Luiz Gustavo is attracting interest from Fenerbahce, reports France Football.
The Brazilian midfielder could be among the players moved out by Ligue 1 outfit Marseille this summer.
Everton eye permanent Zouma deal
Everton are keen to secure a permanent deal to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma following his successful loan spell at Goodison Park last summer.
The France international played a key role under Marco Silva last term, and Goal can confirm the former Watford boss wants Zouma to return so as to retain continuity in his backline.
'Guardiola is happy at Man City'
Pep Guardiola is settled and “very happy” at Manchester City, says former assistant Domenec Torrent, with the Catalan expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.
Torrent has told The Sun: "You never know in the future but right now he's fine there."
Ramsey at Juve
Ufficiale ⚪️⚫️ @juventusfc #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/NXtsmAxT80— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) July 1, 2019
Bayern Munich snap up Singh
Bayern Munich have officially signed New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh from A-League side Wellington Phoenix.
The 20-year-old has joined the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal but will initially play for Bayern Munich II in Germany's third tier.
Roma bring in Diawara
Official: Amadou Diawara is now a Roma player.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 1, 2019
This summer #ASRoma is using the publicity generated by each transfer announcement video on social media to help raise awareness about the search for missing children globally.
@MissingKids ❤️ @telefonoazzurro pic.twitter.com/bz1eCyRm9F
Chelsea confirm Higuain return to Juventus
Chelsea have confirmed Gonzalo Higuain has left the club, with the Europa League winners opting not to extend his loan from Juventus or pursue a permanent deal.
It has also been revealed that Gary Cahill, Rob Green, Eduardo and Kyle Scott have left the Blues, although no announcement has been made on Mateo Kovacic's future.
Harper joins Getafe
OFICIAL | Jack Harper nuevo futbolista azulón. ¡Bienvenido @Jackharper7! 💙#HarperAzulon #AzulonesReunios pic.twitter.com/zQPX8MFRJC— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) July 1, 2019
Derby expecting Lampard to reach Chelsea agreement
Derby are working “on the assumption that Frank Lampard will reach an agreement with Chelsea”, with a manager still in talks with the Blues having been excused from pre-season training.
A statement from the Rams read: "On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."
Rabiot undergoing Juventus medical
.@Adriien_Rabiiot📍is here for his Juventus Medical! pic.twitter.com/LZKCDM1IFn— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2019
Napoli could hijack Arsenal's move for Tierney
Napoli are interested in signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who is also a target for Arsenal - as Metro Sport reports.
The Gunners have already seen one bid for the 22-year-old rejected and are expected to come back with an improved offer, but the Italian giants are poised to swoop in and steal his signature.
Celtic want at least £25 million ($32m) for Tierney, who was a key player for the club during the 2018-19 campaign.
Dendoncker signs permanent Wolves deal
Leander Dendoncker has signed a permanent deal at Wolves, as the club have announced on Monday morning.
The 24-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Molineux from Anderlecht, helping Nuno Espirito Santo's side finish seventh in the Premier League.
Loan ➡️ Permanent— Wolves (@Wolves) July 1, 2019
Leander Dendoncker is now officially a Wolves player after being on loan for the 2018/19 season.
🇧🇪🐺 pic.twitter.com/z1UsNfxH1N
Barca ready to splash cash for Inter's Martinez
Barcelona are preparing a £100 million ($127m) bid for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Radio La Red via the Daily Star.
The Spanish champions are eager to bring in extra reinforcements upfront, to relieve some of the pressure on the shoulders of Luis Suarez.
Martinez has impressed for Argentina at this summer's Copa America, scoring twice during the team's run to the semi-finals.
Leeds considering move for Caicedo
Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds, according to Imperio via the Daily Star.
Whites manager Marco Bielsa is an admirer of the former Manchester City ace and has £10m ($13m) to spend after selling Jack Clarke to Tottenham.
Caicedo contributed eight goals and two assists for Lazio in Serie A last season.
Juve eyeing swoop for Burnley's McNeil
Tebas hopes Barca skip out on Neymar
La Liga president Javier Tebas says he hopes Barcelona do not sign Neymar this summer.
Tebas criticized the winger's character, saying that he believes he is not a positive addition to La Liga.
Liverpool willing to welcome back Coutinho
Liverpool are prepared to take Philippe Coutinho back from Barcelona, just 18 months after he moved the other way.
The Daily Mirror says, quoting Le 10 Sport, that Coutinho's statement that he would never join Manchester United out of respect for his former club has softened attitudes at Anfield towards him.
Coutinho has slipped down the pecking order at Camp Nou since his £142m ($180m) transfer last January and he was booed on occasions last year.
Lazaro set for Inter medical
Valentino Lazaro is to undergo a medical with Inter on Monday, the Hertha Berlin winger's agent has revealed.
The 23-year-old Austrian international has contributed directly to 16 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons.
Rashford has signed new contract
Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract at Manchester United reports The Daily Telegraph.
The deal could see the striker earn £300,000 per week if certain performance targets are met, according to the report.
That would put the 21-year-old in the upper echelon of earners at the club, though some way short of the highest paid, Alexis Sanchez, who earns £500,000 every seven days.
Juve and Roma swap full-backs
Luca Pellegrini will move from Roma to Juventus and Leonardo Spinazzola will head the other way.
The Giallorossi will pay the Bianconeri €29m ($33m/£26m) over three years for Spinazzola and Juve will shell out €22m over the same period.
Both players have made their reputation on loan, Pellegirini, 20, at Cagliari, and 26-year-old Spinazzola at Atalanta.
Brahimi to sign with Arsenal
Yacine Brahimi will sign with Arsenal on a free transfer after his Porto contract winds down, says A Bola.
The winger turned down three offers from Turkey to join the Gunners according to the report.
Brahimi, who will not officially sign until after his participation in the African Cup of Nations with Algeria is over, played 139 games with Porto over five seasons, scoring 36 goals.
Suarez signs for Celta Vigo
Denis Suarez has moved from Barcelona to Celta Vigo in a €13m (£12m/$15m) deal.
The fee could rise by up to €3m if bonus targets are hit.
Barcelona thanked Suarez for his "commitment and dedication" while at Camp Nou.
Solskjaer tells Woodward to sign three players this week
Manchester United manager has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the club's business done this week so that new players can join the Red Devils on their preseason tours.
The Daily Star reports that Solskjaer has asked Woodward to meet Newcastle's £20m ($25m) valuation for Sean Longstaff after an initlial £15m offer was rejected.
Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen are the other players the report names.
United have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Daniel James from Swansea this summer.
Barcelona set to announce Griezmann
French striker will make long-awaited move from Atletico Madrid
Ara reports that Barcelona are set to confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann in the coming days after his release clause dropped to €120m (£107m/$136m) at midnight Sunday.
The report in the Catalonian newspaper says Barca do not expect any complications in the deal.
The only wrinkle is thought to be whether the player will leave in a strictly cash deal, or whether a player, possibly Nelson Semedo, will head the other way.
That issue shouldn't stop the Primera Division champions announcing their new player by Wednesday, according to the report.
United could pip Spurs to Ndombele
A fee has been agreed between Lyon and Spurs for the midfielder, but personal terms have not
Manchester United could still sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon despie a fee reportedly being agreed with Spurs.
The France international has not agreed personal terms with the North London side and L'Equipe (via Get Football News France) says that could open the door for the Red Devils.
The report acknowledges that signing Ndombele will be difficult with Paul Pogba still on the books at Old Trafford.