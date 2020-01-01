Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus in talks with Arsenal striker Lacazette

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Havertz tells Leverkusen he is looking to leave

2020-07-09T00:00:12Z

CSKA to sign Gaich from San Lorenzo

2020-07-08T22:25:32Z

CSKA and San Lorenzo have reached an agreement for 21-year-old striker Adolfo Gaich.

The Argentina international will sign a deal for at least four years with the Russian outfit.

Real Madrid drop Van de Beek interest

2020-07-08T22:21:43Z

Real Madrid will not continue their pursuit of Ajax star Donny van de Beek.

The Spanish side had been heavily linked with the Dutch midfielder in recent transfer windows, but De Telegraaf claims they will look at signing other options instead.

Solskjaer provides Pogba contract update

2020-07-08T22:17:00Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Manchester United can agree a new contract with Paul Pogba amid continued speculation over his long-term future.

The France international’s current deal expires next season with the club holding an option to extend it for a further year, and while the midfielder continues to be tipped with a move away from Old Trafford - with his agent Mino Raiola keen to engineer a move - Solskjaer is hopeful he will extend his stay.

Read the story on Goal!

Real Madrid prepare Mbappe and Camavinga bids

2020-07-08T22:13:19Z

Spanish giants to swoop in for French duo in 2021

Real Madrid are perparing bids to sign Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga next year, Sport claims.

The Spanish giants have told the Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes stars not to renew their contracts with their current clubs as they are eager to bring them to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.

Kylian Mbappe PSG training 2019-20
Getty Images

Juventus in talks with Lacazette

2020-07-08T22:05:12Z

Serie A champions eye Arsenal striker as Milik replacement

Juventus have reached out to Alexandre Lacazette's agent to discuss a potential summer move, Calciomercato reports.

The Serie A champions have been heavily linked with a bid for Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik, but are eyeing the French striker as a potential alternative