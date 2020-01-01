Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of signing £135m Saul

Newcastle planning swoop for Burnley pair
Newcastle will make summer moves for Burnley duo Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, whose contracts at Turf Moor expire at the end of the campaign.
The Newcastle Evening Chronicle reports that the Magpies are keen to sign the pair on free contracts, but face fierce competition from Celtic and several Premier League and Championship clubs.
Spanish giants join race for Upamecano
According to the Mail Online, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have entered the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.
The 21-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, and has been closely monitored by Arsenal and Bayern Munich.
Those two sides will, however, face competition from the two top sides in La Liga, who have identified Upamecano as a priority this summer.
Galatasaray to move for Samatta if Villa are relegated
Galatasaray will make a loan move for Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta should the Premier League side fail to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.
The Turkish outfit have been monitoring the 27-year-old closely for some time, having lost out to Villa in the battle for his signature in January.
And Sport Witness say that Galatasaray have already prepared a plan to make a loan approach if Villa return to the Championship at the end of the campaign.
Woodward confident of £135m Saul Niguez transfer
Club to break bank for Spaniard
Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is convinced that the club can strike a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer.
The Spaniard won’t come cheap, however, and the Express claim that he could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side £135 million ($168m).
But Woodward has not been put off by the fee, and views the 25-year-old as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.
Isolated camps to host remaining Premier League games
The Premier League could play televised games in the midlands and London across June and July in a bid to resolve the current campaign.
All football action throughout Europe has been suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19, but England’s football authorities are eager to finish the current campaign due to the huge broadcasting contracts and other financial issues that would be affected should the season be declared void.
And one plan that has gained significant backing is to play matches in isolated camps in two areas of the country, reports the Independent.
Arsenal to prioritise trio over Ozil
Arsenal are prepared to allow Mesut Ozil’s contract at the club to run down in order to prioritise deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka, claims the Express.
The trio - along with Ozil - are out of contract in 2021, and are viewed as crucial by boss Mikel Arteta, who is willing to let the German depart for free next summer.