Brighton close in on Webster signing
Brighton are close to completing a £25 million ($25m) deal to sign Adam Webster from Bristol City, claims the Mail.
Reports suggest if Webster joins the Seagulls, it could set up a dominoe effect to allow Lewis Dunk to join Leicester and Harry Maguire to join Manchester United.
Webster was crucial for the Championship side last season and is highly rated at 24 years old.
Cardiff sign Gavin Whyte from Oxford
#WhyteIsABluebird | CardiffCity are delighted to welcome @NorthernIreland winger, Gavin Whyte, to the Welsh capital!— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) July 30, 2019
👉 https://t.co/dLPwwdZ7sR#CityAsOne
Fulham hope tribunal order £10m Liverpool payment
Fulham are hopeful Liverpool will be ordered to pay in excess of £10 million ($12m) for Harvey Elliott, according to the Evening Standard.
The 16-year-old joined Liverpool after rejecting a scholarship at Fulham, and a tribunal will now decide the fee after the clubs failed to reach an agreement.
Okazaki joins Malaga on free transfer
Campeón de la #PremierLeague 🇬🇧, tres veces mundialista 🏆🌏 y el primer japonés de nuestra historia...🇯🇵⚽️— Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) July 30, 2019
¡@okazakiofficial YA ES BLANQUIAZUL! 💙¡Yōkoso! 🙏🏻 @LaLiga
@LaLigaJP
➡️ https://t.co/TwTS3Wl9OW#Oficial #Bienvenido pic.twitter.com/UZVBjpJqlG
Suttner leaves Brighton
✍️ Markus Suttner has left the club and joined @f95.— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 30, 2019
👍 Best of luck for the future, Markus!
📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️
Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for Bruno Fernandes
Long-time Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes is close to joining the club from Sporting Lisbon, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 24-year-old midfielder, who has scored 47 goals in 106 games for the Portuguese outfit since joining from Sampdoria in 2017, is the subject of advanced negotiations between the two clubs with a deal expected to concluded soon.
Any deal would entitle the Serie A side to a cut of the transfer after they sold him to Sporting for €8.5m.
Wheeler leaves QPR for Wycombe
QPR attacker David Wheeler has signed for League One Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.
The 28-year-old joined the R’s from Exeter City in August 2017 but has struggled for first-team opportunities at Loftus Road making just nine appearances and scoring one goal for the team.
He spent a spell last season on loan at MK Dons, helping the team to promotion from League Two.
No Villa bid for Albion's Phillips
West Brom are yet to receive a bid from Aston Villa for winger Matt Phillips, according to the Birmingham Mail.
Reports had emerged on Tuesday that Villa had made an approach regarding the availability of Phillips, who is heading into the final year of his current contract at The Hawthorns.
But Villa, who are preparing to return to the Premier league for the first time in three seasons, have not made an approach, formal or otherwise, for the Scotland international.
Rangers striker Dallas leaves Ibrox
Cambridge United have completed the signing of striker Andrew Dallas from Rangers for an undisclosed fee, the club have confirmed.
The 20-year,-old who spent time away from Ibrox on loan last season, joins the U’s permanently until the end of the 2020/21 season having been on trial over the last two weeks.
Monaco and Roma bid for Mariano
Real Madrid have received offers from Roma and Monaco for Dominican Republic forward Mariano, according to AS.
The 25-year-old signed for the club from Lyon in 2018 but has made limited impact at the Bernabeu.
Blades still working on deal for Swansea's McBurnie
Sheffield United still hope to be successful in their bid to sign Swansea's Ollie McBurnie, with the Blades still working to agree a fee with the Championship side, according to Sky Sports.
Newly promoted United have been busy adding to their attacking options already this summer, bringing in Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset, but yesterday put in a second bid for the Scotsman which could potentially rise to £20m.
Valencia to have Brentford medical
Former Spain youth international Joel Valencia will have a medical at Brentford today ahead of a transfer from Polish side Piast Gliwici, according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old flew in to London overnight after the Bees agreed a £1.8m deal with the Polish top-flight outfit.
Everton sign Juventus's Kean
Everton have a concluded a deal with Juventus to sign Moise Kean for an initial €32m (£29m) and the foward is due to fly to England on Wednesday to finalise the move.
The signing of the 19-year-old Italy international would be a significant coup for Everton, who have also sold midfielder Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain for a fee understood to be €32m.
Everton could end up paying €40m for Kean with add-ons.
Rangers have received loan bids for out of favour Grezda
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the Ibrox club have received a number of loan requests for out-of-favour Albania winger Eros Grezda, as reported by the Scotsman.
French Ligue 1 duo Brest and Dijon have both been linked with moves for the out-of-favour Albania international, with reports on Saturday suggesting a £1.75 milion move to the newly-promoted Brest was in the offing with the Breton outfit putting a four-year deal on the table.
Gerard said: “We’ve had two or three loan requests for Eros but they don’t satisfy what we are looking for at the moment."
Wigan in talks over Chelsea's Sterling
Wigan are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for young right-back Dujon Sterling, according to Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old was on the verge of joining QPR last week, but the move broke down, and he will look to follow in the footsteps of another young Chelsea right-back, Reece James, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Latics last season.
Fulham looking for record tribunal fee for Barnes
Fulham hope Liverpool will be made to pay a hefty tribunal fee of more than £10million for 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, as reported by the Evening Standard.
Elliott signed for Liverpool after rejecting a scholarship at Fulham and his transfer fee is expected be decided by a tribunal after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.
Fulham want a compensation package which includes an upfront payment and a percentage of any profit Liverpool make on the sale of the midfielder.
Pavlovic 'delighted' at Celtic link
Partizan Belgrade defender Strahinja Pavlovic has revealed his delight at being linked with Celtic, as reported by the Daily Record.
Neil Lennon travelled to Rhyl last week to watch the 18-year-old impress during the Serbian side's win over Connah's Quay Nomads in the Europa League.
Pavlovic was heavily linked with a £4.5 million move to Juventus last month, but the Serie A champions' interest appears to have cooled.
Maguire returns to Leicester training
Big news today on a man attending work as normal. Harry Maguire is back in at #lcfc after illness yesterday. No new developments regarding a move to #mufc at this stage— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 30, 2019
Gunners hold Mustafi exit talks with multiple clubs
Arsenal are in talks with a number of clubs over the departure of Shkodran Mustafi, reports BBC Sport.
L'Equipe have claimed one of those clubs is Monaco in their paper edition.
Mustafi reportedly wants to stay in north London to fight for his place, but Arsenal want him out either permanently or on a loan deal.
Arsenal close in on £72m Pepe
Nicolas Pepe will fly into England on Tuesday ahead of his £72m ($87m) transfer to Arsenal.
The Gunners have been chasing the Lille winger's signature for a number of months and look set to get their man.
They have also had a £40m ($49m) bid for Wilfried Zaha rejected by Crystal Palace this summer as they look to reinforce their wide options.
Man Utd urged to let Pogba leave by Schweinsteiger
Paul Pogba should be allowed to leave Old Trafford if he wants to, according to former Red Devil Bastian Schweinsteiger.
The ex-Germany international insists the club should only retain players who are 100 per cent comitted to bringing back success to Old Trafford.
Man Utd target Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio
Lazio will consider offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid transfer interest from Manchester United.
The midfielder has been heavily tipped with a move to Old Trafford and Lazio president Claudio Lotito admits the club will sell if they receive the right price.
Milinkovic-Savic has been suggested as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be keen on the 24-year-old.
Rose named in Tottenham Audi Cup squad
Danny Rose has been named in Tottenham's squad for the Audi Cup despite being told he is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans.
The left-back did not travel with Pochettino's squad on their pre-season tour to Asia, but could feature against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Rose is reportedly keen to stay and fight for his place in north London.
PSG announce Idrissa Gueye
🆕✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 30, 2019
Ici pour briller ! ✨
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/otaIx3u7t4
Everton deny secone Zaha bid
Everton have denied making a second bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha involving an increased cash sum plus two of their players, according to a club statement.
The Toffees had a bid for the Ivory Coast international turned down by Palace over the weekend and some reports had suggested they had returned with a follow-up offer.
A statement from Everton said: "Everton Football Club categorically denies that a bid has been submitted to Crystal Palace for Wilfried Zaha that included an increased sum plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy.
"Everton and Crystal Palace have a very good relationship. A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter."
Inter ready to return with new Dzeko bid
Inter are set to table a new bid to land Roma striker Eden Dzeko, according to Sky Italia.
The club have already failed in one attempt to lure the Bosnian to San Siro, with Roma rejecting outright an opening offer of €12m, and the
Nerazzurri will likely have to get nearer the €20m valuation the Romans have slapped on the player in order to be successful.
Celtic and Arsenal keen on Newcastle's Woodman
Celtic and Arsenal are interest in signing Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, but the 22-year-old has two Championship clubs vying for his services in the short term this season, according to the Chronicle.
The 'keeper is not expected to start when Newcastle play Hibernian on Tuesday, with rival Karl Darlow set to play, but interest continues to be rife in the long-term future of the highly rate shot stopper.
Everton eyeing up Lemina and Tomori
Everton are considering moves for Southampton and Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina and Chelsea's England Under-21 defender Fikayo Tomori, according to Sky Sports.
25-year-old Lemina is seen as a possible replacement for Idrissa Gueye who is on the verge of a move to Paris Saint Germain, whilst 21-year-old Tomori is a target to fill a hole at centre-back at Goodison Park.
Gerrard presses Morelos for a decision
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged Alfredo Morelos to publicly declare if he wants to stay at Rangers amid continued speculation over the future of the Colombian striker, as reported by the Scotsman.
The 23-year-old is the subject of interest from AC Milan, Crystal Palace and Newcastle though there have yet to be any firm offers for the player.
Hodgson wants Newcastle's Clark at Palace
Crystal Palace are set to make a £5m bid for Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark, as reported by the Sun.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson wants the 29-year-old to increase his options in defence for next season and will now decide on whether to pursue a loan or permanent signing.
Klinsmann in talks with Stuttgart
Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann is in talks with German second-tier outfit VfB Stuttgart to become their first ever CEO, as reported by Bild in Germany.
The ex-Tottenham striker left his job as manager of the USA in 2016 and looks set to take his first job in his native Germany since leaving Bayern Munich in 2009.
'Ask Perez about James' future'
Agent Jorge Mendes does not know what is next for James Rodriguez as rumours of a Real Madrid exit persist.
Mendes says to ask Florentino Perez what the club's plan for the Colombian is amid links to Atletico Madrid and Napoli.
Arsenal set to make third bid for Tierney
Arsenal are preparing to make a third bid for Kieran Tierney, reports the Express.
The Gunners have been rebuffed twice by Celtic but the Premier League side will increase their bid this week
Arsenal are confident in their pursuit of Tierney, as well as their pursuit of Nicolas Pepe as they look to add to new signings Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinello and William Saliba.
De Rossi: I chose Boca and the craziest fans in football
Daniele De Rossi says he chose to continue his career with "the craziest fans in football" after joining Boca Juniors this week.
The long-time Roma midfielder had spent his entire career at his boyhood club but joined the Argentine powerhouse after leaving the Italian side on a free transfer.
Juventus consider Eriksen move
Juventus are considering a move for Christian Eriksen, according to Calcio Mercato.
Maurizio Starri is still looking to add further quality to his midfield despite the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this summer.
Juventus are also considering a move for Isco, although that move may be impossible following the injury to Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.
Amiri set for Leverkusen move
Nadiem Amiri is set to join Bayer Leverkusen, Bild is reporting.
A deal is expected to be completed on Tuesday as Amiri will make the move from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract.
Amiri, who has made 115 total appearances for his current club, would be out of contract with Hoffenheim next summer.
Arsenal and Lille agree on installments for record Pepe deal
Arsenal will have five-years to pay a club-record fee to secure the transfer of Nicolas Pepe, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners will pay £20 million ($24.5 millon) of that record £72 million ($88 million) fee upfront.
The remaining portion of the fee will be paid over five years and the Ivorian is set for a medical by the end of the week.
Cutrone confirms Milan exit ahead of Wolves move
Patrick Cutrone has confirmed that he will leave AC Milan to join Wolverhampton.
The Premier League side is set to seal a £20 million ($24m) move for the Italian striker, who confirmed on Monday he is set to make the move.
Woodburn set to join Oxford United on loan
Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn will join Oxford United on loan, according to the Daily Mail.
The young attacker will head out on loan in search of first-team football after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history in 2016.
However, following a difficult spell with Sheffield United last season, the 19-year-old will look to kickstart his career in League One.
Marotta: Inter's Lukaku offer 'fair'
Inter's offer for Romelu Lukaku was "fair", according to the Serie A side's CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
Marotta says the club will not overpay for the Manchester United striker, who has been linked with a move to Italy all summer.
Bale in negotiations with new Chinese club
The winger's Real Madrid departure seems to be drawing closer despite recent setbacks
Gareth Bale is in negotiations with a new Chinese club, reports Onda Cero.
The Wales star had been linked with Jiangsu Suning only to see a move fall through in recent days.
Bale will not join his Real Madrid team-mates for the Audi Cup as the club looks to negotiate his departure.