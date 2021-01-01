Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan set sights on Chelsea's Tomori

The have signed Isaiah Parente as a Homegrown Player, the club announced.

Parente, who came up through the club's academy, joins the Crew having played for Wake Forest University from 2018-2020, making 50 appearances.

“We are thrilled that Isaiah has earned a First Team opportunity and are pleased to have Isaiah return home to Ohio,” said President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Isaiah’s time at Wake Forest was very successful and we’re thrilled to have yet another Crew SC Academy player join the Crew SC First Team.

"I want to commend the work of Isaiah as well as his Crew SC Academy coaches and staff during his four years in the Academy as this is an important milestone for him. Over the last several years, our Academy has continued to provide a pathway to the professional ranks as we cultivate top youth talent in the state and the region. We look forward to working with Isaiah and see him continue his development.”