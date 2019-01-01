Transfer news and rumours LIVE: James likely to return to Real Madrid this summer

midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has said he has not spoken to the club above signing a new contract on Merseyside.

A number of senior Reds players have agreed new deals in recent months, and with just over two years left on Wijnaldum’s contract there have been calls to offer the Dutchman an extension.

“No, I did not speak with the club yet [about a new contract],” the former Newcastle man told the Liverpool Echo.

“That is something for the club. I will see what happens. I signed a five-year contract and I am still under contract. I just do my job to perform. A new contract has to come from the club.”