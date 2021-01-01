Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal chase England duo Calvert-Lewin and Watkins

Robert Lewandowski is set to renew his current contract at Bayern Munich, marking a turnaround from the Poland international over his future at the club, per Fichajes.

The striker had been linked with an exit this summer from Allianz Arena, having won every major domestic honour - plus the Champions League - during his time with the Bundesliga giants.

But having failed to move on this summer, he appears to have had a change of heart and will now pen fresh terms at the club.