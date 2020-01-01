Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to beat Dortmund to Torres

Mbappe to stay at PSG next season 'no matter what' despite Liverpool links
Kylian Mbappe says he will be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season "no matter what".
The World Cup winner continues to be linked with moves away from PSG, the club he joined from Monaco in 2017 on an initial loan that was followed by a €180million transfer.
Borthwick-Jackson close to Oldham move
Former Man Utd youth product Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is close to joining League Two side Oldham Athletic despite interest from MLS.
The Daily Mail reports the 23-year-old will sign a one-year deal with Oldham after spending a spell on loan with the club prior to the lockdown.
Borthwick-Jackson, who also fielded interest from MLS, made his first-team debut for the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal in 2015.
Rice will not leave West Ham unless huge offer is made - Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes says captain-in-waiting Declan Rice will not be allowed to leave the club unless a transfer fee is offered that can't be refused.
The 21-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, is an indispensable part of the Hammers squad, according to his manager.
"I am confident he will be here because he is under contract, but whatever club you are at, even the biggest clubs sell their best players at the right value," Moyes said, as per Sky Sports.
"My intention is not to sell Declan at all, my intention is to keep him.
"I think Declan is the future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end I think it will be Declan Rice. We have no intention of letting him go but if it does come it will need to be 'Bank of England' money."
Manchester United-linked Grealish 'not too sure' on Villa future after vital win over Arsenal
Jack Grealish - who has been linked with Manchester United - acknowledged he is "not too sure" if he has played his final home game for Aston Villa after helping his side pick up a vital win over Arsenal on Tuesday.
Villa captain Grealish led his side to a vital 1-0 home victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, moving Dean Smith's side above Watford and out of the Premier League relegation zone.
City to win Torres race against Dortmund
The Premier League club are set to claim a victory over their German rivals
Manchester City are set to win the battle against Dortmund for Valencia winger Ferran Torres.
BILD reports the 20-year-old Spaniard is likely to join his compatriot at Manchester City instead of being Jadon Sancho's replacement at Signal Iduna Park.
Torres has scored six goals in 44 matches for Valencia this season.
Pioli signs new Milan deal as Rangnick talks end
Stefano Pioli will be staying in charge of Milan after signing a contract extension with the Serie A club.
It was expected Pioli would be replaced by Ralf Rangnick, who had been in talks with the Rossoneri about a deal that could have seen him become head coach and effectively sporting director.