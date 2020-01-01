Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to beat Dortmund to Torres

West Ham boss David Moyes says captain-in-waiting Declan Rice will not be allowed to leave the club unless a transfer fee is offered that can't be refused.

The 21-year-old, who has been linked with a move to , is an indispensable part of the Hammers squad, according to his manager.

"I am confident he will be here because he is under contract, but whatever club you are at, even the biggest clubs sell their best players at the right value," Moyes said, as per Sky Sports.

"My intention is not to sell Declan at all, my intention is to keep him.

"I think Declan is the future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end I think it will be Declan Rice. We have no intention of letting him go but if it does come it will need to be 'Bank of ' money."