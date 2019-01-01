Dembele arrives early at Barca camp
Ousmane Dembele has arrived to Barcelona pre-season training a week ahead of time, reports Cadena SER.
Dembele also requested a coach to work with him as wants to send the message that he is 100 per cent committed to Barca and wants to have a great season at Camp Nou.
Nainggolan has interest from Chinese clubs
A pair of Chinese clubs have interest in Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan as the Serie A club looks to move him on, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
Dalian and Shangai Shenhua are both interested in Nainggolan while the midfielder is considering a move to China.
The two clubs will now look to see if Nainggolan would be willing to accept their contract offers.
Neymar demanded exit at the end of last season
Neymar first demanded an exit from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of season gala event for the club, reports UOL Esporte.
At that event, the forward told the three members of the Brazil squad who play for PSG as well as club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his desires.
He reiterated his desire last week to Leonardo, saying though he agreed with the sporting director's vision, he did not wish to be a part of it.
Zidane to join Racing Santander
Real Madrid's Luca Zidane will spend next season on loan with Racing Santander of the Spanish second-flight, according to Marca.
The possibility of Keylor Navas remaining with Real Madrid made playing time less likely for Zidane, who pushed for the chance to go on loan.
The loan will be for one season and Zidane will extend his Real Madrid contract, which will expire next summer, before departing.
Lyon and PSG battle for Diallo
Lyon are targeting Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo but may have to fend off Paris Saint-Germain, according to le10sport.
After trying to sign Diallo last summer, Lyon are ready to return for him but do not want to pay more than €25 million (£22m/$28m) for the defender.
However, Dortmund are unwilling to sell him for that price and with PSG lurking, Lyon will be forced to raise their offer if they wish to sign Diallo.
De Ligt will not come to PSG - Leonardo
The Ajax star has been deemed too expensive to pursue by the Ligue 1 champions
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club will not pursue a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, believing it is too expensive despite the Ajax star being a "great player".
De Ligt's season saw him linked heavily to Barcelona, PSG and Juventus, but Goal reports a deal has been struck between the defender and the Serie A giants with a €10 million (£9m/$11m) difference in transfer fee holding up the move.
And in an interview with Le Parisien, Leonardo confirmed the defender was an option for the Ligue 1 champions but they have decided against it due to the finances required for the move.
Villa make £7m bid for Heaton
Aston Villa have made a £7 million ($9m) offer for Tom Heaton after the Burnley goalkeeper has grown unhappy due to contract talks, reports the Sun.
Burnley have a much higher value on the 33-year-old England international, and do not want to lose him cheaply.
But Heaton has only a year left on his contract and with negotiations at an impasse, the Clarets must decide whether to compromise on their offer to him, or on a sale to Villa or another club.
Neymar can leave PSG - Leonardo
The Brazil star can depart the club but no suitable offers have arrived according to the club sporting director
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said Neymar is allowed to leave the club but says there have been no offers despite "superficial" talks with Barcelona.
Neymar's future at PSG has been in doubt this summer amid reports he wants to return to his former side Barcelona, while Real Madrid have also been linked.
But Leonardo has now revealed that the French champions are willing to let him leave if a club matches their asking price.
West Ham offered Balotelli
The London club are in need of a striker after the departure of Marko Arnautovic
West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Mario Balotelli, though manager Manuel Pellegrini is not yet interested in the Italian, according to the Telegraph.
The Hammers are waiting on Celta forward Maxi Gomez, who is tempted by Champions League football at Valencia but has been offered better terms by the London outfit.
West Ham require another striker and should Gomez not come, they could be forced to turn to alternatives such as Torino's Andrea Belotti, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, or convince Pellegrini to make a move for free agent Balotelli.
Napoli accelerate James talks in Madrid
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in Madrid attempting to secure the transfer for James Rodriguez, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
While Giuntoli met with James' agent, Jorge Mendes, it is unclear whether he also met with Real Madrid to hammer out a deal.
Napoli are accelerating talks in order to fend off interest from Real's local rivals, Atletico, for the Colombian's signature.