Newcastle would have to pay an eight-figure sum as compensation if they were to bring Sean Dyche to St James' Park as their new manager, says the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a replacement for Rafa Benitez after the Spaniard left Tyneside.

Dyche, who still has three years left on his current deal at Turf Moor, is one of several names being floated to take on the job.