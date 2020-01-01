Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot Messi reunion for Neymar

will consider offers for Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in January as Frank Lampard looks to trim his centre-back collection, per ESPN.

Both players almost left the club ahead of the current campaign and after their respective moves collapsed, remained in the hope of forcing their way into plans at Stamford Bridge.

But Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva's success at the back has limited their chances, leaving them poised for the exit door again.