Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG plot Messi reunion for Neymar

Chelsea to consider Rudiger, Tomori offers
Chelsea will consider offers for Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori in January as Frank Lampard looks to trim his centre-back collection, per ESPN.
Both players almost left the club ahead of the current campaign and after their respective moves collapsed, remained in the hope of forcing their way into plans at Stamford Bridge.
But Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva's success at the back has limited their chances, leaving them poised for the exit door again.
Neymar: Messi reunion has to happen
Brazil star desperate to play with old partner again
Neymar has urged a reunion with former teammate Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, stating the pair "have to do it next season", via ESPN.
Messi is expected to leave Barcelona next year with the Ligue 1 club viewed to be in a fight with Manchester City for his signature - and his former strike partner hopes he will choose France over England.
"What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch," the Brazil international stated.
Arsenal close to new Swanson deal
Arsenal are in talks with defender Zak Swanson over a new contract that would keep him on the books at the Emirates Stadium for the long-term future, claims Football Insider.
The right-back, currently loaned out to MVV Maastricht, has less than two years to run on his current deal.
But the club will hand him a two-year extension to keep him in north London until 2024 at the very least.
Windbichler confirms Melbourne exit
All the best, Richard!— Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) December 2, 2020
'Zaha would be a good addition to Arsenal'
Wilfred Zaha "would be a good addition to Arsenal", according to David Seaman, who hopes the Gunners will revive their interest in the Crystal Palace star next year.
“I think Zaha would be a good addition to Arsenal because he’s a proven goalscorer,” the legendary former Gunners goalkeeper told the Target Men Podcast.
Alioski looking for new Leeds deal
Ezgjan Alioski is hoping to be offered a new contract at Leeds.
His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021, with the versatile winger telling BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily of his future: “I am here, of course, until my contract ends next year. But I am not thinking that I will leave Leeds. My head is only for Leeds, concentrated. But what will happen will happen in the end.
"Of course I would love to stay here, but these are things for other people to manage. I want to enjoy only the moment I am here. I want to be focused on the football. Other things, of course, I see in the media, but nothing has happened still. I am here every day serious, enjoying every day in Leeds.”
Everton eyeing up Toney raid
Everton are mulling over a move for in-form Brentford forward Ivan Toney, claims Calciomercato.
The highly-rated forward only joined the Bees over the summer, but has hit 13 goals through 17 appearances to spark talk of interest from the Premier League.
‘I would have sold Messi in the summer’
Barcelona’s interim president, Carles Tusquets, has admitted that he “would have sold Lionel Messi in the summer”, with some big decisions facing those at Camp Nou.
Tusquets told RAC1: "Economically speaking, I would have sold Messi in the summer."
Kessie in line for new Milan contract
Franck Kessie is in line for a new contract at AC Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 23-year-old's current deal expires in 2022, but the Rossoneri want to tie him down for an extra two years.
Milan hope a renewal will be agreed by January, with Kessie more than happy to extend his stay at San Siro.
Chelsea want Alaba on a free transfer
Chelsea want to bring in David Alaba on a free transfer at the end of the season - according to the Daily Star.
The Blues are prepared to hand the Austrian defender a three-year contract when he leaves Allianz Arena at the end of the season.
Bayern want to keep hold of Alaba, but talks over a contract extension have stalled in recent weeks, leaving the door open for Chelsea.
Barca open contract talks with Dembele
Barcelona have opened talks with Ousmane Dembele over a new contract - according to ESPN.
The Blaugrana are eager to tie the 23-year-old down to a new long-term deal to ward off interest from Manchester United.
Dembele has scored four goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Barca this season.
Aston Villa dealt blow in Rashica pursuit
Aston Villa have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica - according to Birmingham Mail.
The German club have ruled out selling the 24-year-old in the January transfer window, meaning Villa will likely have to move onto alternative targets.
Rashica, who is contracted to remain on Werder's books until 2022, has only featured in five Bundesliga games in 2020-21.
Arsenal consider Stones swoop
Arsenal are considering a January swoop for Manchester City defender John Stones - according to Eurosport.
Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his defensive ranks heading into the second half of the season, and has identified the England international as a possible target.
The Arsenal boss knows Stones well from his time as Manchester City assistant coach, and may look to arrange a reunion at Emirates Stadium.
Chelsea simply can't afford to sell evergreen Giroud
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard argued last week that veteran striker Olivier Giroud is "getting better with age".
The Frenchman proved his point with a stunning performance at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old became the oldest player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick before then converting a penalty, which he had won himself, to put the seal on a sensational 4-0 win that sealed top spot in Group E for the Blues.
Read the full story on Goal.
Vieira keen on Arsenal raid for Saliba
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira would like to take William Saliba off the club's books, says the But! Football Club.
A highly-rated centre-half has failed to make an impact in north London and could see another loan move back to his native France sanctioned in January.
Skriniar to cost Spurs £45m
Tottenham will need to splash out £45 million if they want to prise Milan Skriniar away from Inter, claims the Here We Go Podcast.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is eager to acquire another proven centre-half and may launch a raid on his former employers at San Siro.
Eriksen open to Arsenal move
How long does Lennon have left at Celtic?
Cologne looking to bring in Zirkzee from Bayern
Cologne are looking to bring in Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich - according to Calcio Mercato.
Markus Gisdol is hoping the German champions will allow the 19-year-old to complete a loan move to RheinEnergieSTADION in January.
Zirkzee has been restricted to just three Bundesliga appearances for Bayern at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Leicester still keen on Carvalho
Leicester City are still keen on Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho - according to La Razon.
Betis are open to selling the 28-year-old in January to raise extra funds for their own transfer targets.
Leicester expressed an interest in Carvalho over the summer, and could return for the £25 million ($34m) rated Portuguese in the new year.
Newcastle consider loan swoop for Man Utd's Williams
Newcastle are considering a loan swoop for Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams - according to The Chronicle.
Southampton have also been linked the 20-year-old, but the Magpies may have the edge due to Steve Bruce's strong relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan.
Williams recently signed a contract extension through to 2024 at Old Trafford, but has only appeared in four games for United this term.
Juve interested in Barca's Umtiti
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is the subject of interest from Juventus - as Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Bianconeri are looking at the 27-year-old as a possible replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, who is edging towards the end of his career.
Juve have Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Nikola Milenkovic and David Alaba lined up as alternative targets if they fail to land Umtiti.
Lennon admits Celtic sacking was possible
Neil Lennon concedes he could have been sacked by Celtic after a poor start to their season.
“I could have been, I could have been. I wasn’t expecting it, no. But I could have been," Lennon said when asked about being sacked on Wednesday.
“I am very grateful. I’m grateful that they gave me the opportunity the first time, and they’ve given me the opportunity again. They know what I’m capable of.
“But this club doesn’t sack managers just for the sake of it. They think about it deeply by looking at the philosophy."
Pochettino keen to replace Tuchel at PSG
The Argentine could be bound for France
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to replace Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain, claims talkSPORT.
Tuchel isn't expected to remain in Paris beyond this season with Pochettino a big fan of the city and open to taking on the top job at PSG.
Giroud not worried about Chelsea role after four-goal statement
Olivier Giroud said he wanted to simply "enjoy the night" rather than worry about his role at Chelsea after making a spectacular statement in Wednesday's Champions League win over Sevilla.
The French star scored four goals in Chelsea's 4-0 triumph over Sevilla, becoming the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick on a record-breaking night.
Giroud's manager Frank Lampard was the last Chelsea player to score four goals in a single game, having achieved that feat back in March 2010 against Aston Villa.
Cooney-Cross returns to Victory
.@kyracooneyx is back for the 2020/21 season! Details: https://t.co/AeWum3RUVD #MVFC #Since05 pic.twitter.com/njiieqV9FO— Victory W-League (@victorywleague) December 2, 2020
Alanis to remain with San Jose
Mexican defender Oswaldo Alanis will extend his stay with San Jose Earthquakes into 2021, reports Medio Tiempo.
Alanis impressed last season for San Jose as he scored two goals across 14 appearances.
Grealish valued at £100m
The England star's stock is rising
Aston Villa believe Jack Grealish is worth at least £100 million (€110m/$133m), according to the Telegraph.
The 25-year-old has previously attracted interest from Manchester United and has been in fine form this season in the Premier League for Villa, who have now made it clear just how much they'll be demanding when it comes to a possible transfer.
Arsenal 'planning' for January transfer window
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are planning for the January transfer window and they will be prepared for what he expects to be an ‘unpredictable’ market.
The Gunners were active in the summer, signing Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey in big money deals and also snapping up Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea, but Arteta knows he needs to add more to his squad, especially in the attacking midfield area, with Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai a player of genuine interest.
The January market is set to be a difficult one, however, with clubs across the globe still massively restricted due to the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nashville issue roster update
Nashville SC announces roster decisions ahead of the 2020 MLS offseason. #EveryoneN https://t.co/tcOceKtYpo— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 2, 2020
Washington Spirit acquire USWNT star O'Hara
The Washington Spirit have acquired U.S. national team right-back Kelley O’Hara from the Utah Royals, the clubs announced on Wednesday.
In exchange for O'Hara, Utah will receive $75,000 in allocation money as well as a first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, should certain performance stipulations be met.
O'Hara, who joins after spending three seasons with the Royals, had reportedly requested the move because she lives in the Washington area.
Zidane losing faith in Real Madrid squad
Zinedine Zidane has fallen out with a large number of his Real Madrid players, reports SPORT.
The manager has lost confidence in Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard, while he's yet to warm to Brazilian duo Vinicius or Rodrygo as he looks to turn a poor patch of form around.