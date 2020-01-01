Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid circling for Man City star Foden

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Phil Foden Real Madrid composite
Getty/Goal

Wolves mull cut-price Traore deal

2020-12-27T03:00:00Z

Wolves are open to a cut-price deal for Adama Traore in the current market, claims Eurosport.

The Spaniard, highly rated over the past two years, has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Molineux this year, with Leeds the first of several likely interested parties to come knocking.

His club were previously hoping for a cash windfall from any sale - but are now more open to lower eight-figure offers for his services.

Adama Traore Wolves 2020-21
Getty

Leeds and Brighton circle Johnstone

2020-12-27T02:00:00Z

Leeds and Brighton are reportedly among clubs interested in West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone, claims The Sun.

The Whites and the Seagulls are after a top quality shotstopper, with the Baggies man one candidate who fits the bill.

With West Brom under threat of relegation too, Johnstone is likely to continue as a Premier League asset and could look to seal an early move away from the Hawthorns.

MLS vet Nguyen heads to Vietnam

2020-12-27T01:00:00Z

Longtime New England Revolution veteran Lee Nguyen is to swap the club for Vietnamese outfit Ho Chi Minh City, per the MLS Transfer Tracker.

The 34-year-old - who was named in the 2014 MLS Best XI - was a Eredivisie winner with PSV Eindhoven in 2006–07 despite playing just one game for the club.

But it is in MLS where he has spent most of his career, firstly with New England between 2012 and 2018, before stints at Los Angeles and Inter Miami, winning a string of USMNT caps along the way.

Real Madrid circling for Foden

2020-12-27T00:45:11Z

The England attacker has been struggling for game time

Real Madrid are ready to pounce for Manchester City prodigy Phil Foden, reports the Mirror

The reigning La Liga champions have been keeping an eye on the young star and are growing confident they could lure him away from the Etihad next year. 

Phil Foden Manchester City
Getty Images

Brighton head Origi suitors

2020-12-27T00:00:00Z

The Reds attacker is attracting plenty of interest

Brighton, Schalke and Fiorentina are just some of the clubs chasing the services of Divock Origi, per Eurosport.

The Liverpool attacker has often been forced to play fourth fiddle to the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.

Though he was a key cog in their Champions League run two seasons ago, Diogo Jota's arrival has effectively curtailed his options at Anfield, leaving him looking to continue elsewhere.

 

Madrid 'positive' on Modric extension

2020-12-26T23:45:00Z

Alonso primed for Serie A switch

2020-12-26T23:30:00Z

Marcos Alonso looks set to seal a switch from Chelsea to Serie A, despite the Blues losing Ben Chilwell to injury, says Eurosport.

The left-back has been fully usurped by the England international in his position and looked set for a new year exit before the latter was forced to the sidelines.

Even so, Alonso is still set to leave Stamford Bridge, with Italy his likely destination.

Stones set for new Man City deal

2020-12-26T23:15:00Z

John Stones is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Manchester City following his impressive resurgence, says the Daily Star.

The 26-year-old has spent the best part of a year on the fringes, but has since impressed in returning to Pep Guardiola's line-up.

His form could earn him an England recall for next year's Euro 2020 tournament three years after his World Cup turn and now City want to lock him down at the Etihad Stadium.

Gomez set for Atalanta exit

2020-12-26T23:00:00Z

Papu Gomez looks set to leave Atalanta after falling out with Gian Piero Gasperini, leaving a host of Serie A clubs on high alert, per Eurosport.

The Argentine - the top assist provider in the league the last two seasons running - has seen his form earn a national team recall three years on from his last cap this season.

But he may be seeking new pastures in 2021, leaving Inter, Milan and Roma all keen on tempting him away to aid their own campaigns.