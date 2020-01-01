Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Bale from Real Madrid

Tottenham due £10m compensation if coach joins a club this season

Mauricio Pochettino's agreement with could prevent him from joining before the end of the season, The Mirror says.

The Argentine coach has been touted as a front-runner to replace the under-fire coach at Old Trafford.

Although Pochettino was sacked earlier this season, Spurs would be due £10 million ($13m) in compensation if he were to join another club before the end of the season, which will put United off of going for him.